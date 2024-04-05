Is Natera (NTRA) On The Cusp Of Being Cash Flow Positive?

RiverPark Advisors, an investment advisory firm and sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds released “The RiverPark/Next Century Growth Fund” Q4 2023 investor letter in partnership with Next Century Growth Investors, LLC. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 4.75% in the fourth quarter compared to a 12.75% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Total Return Index. The recent market rally highlights the significance of macroeconomic indicators and the Fed's stance on interest rates. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

The RiverPark/Next Century Growth Fund featured stocks like Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a diagnostics company. On April 4, 2024, Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) stock closed at $92.36 per share. One-month return of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was 3.71%, and its shares gained 77.92% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has a market capitalization of $11.153 billion.

The RiverPark/Next Century Growth Fund stated the following regarding Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a leader in cell-free DNA diagnostics, primarily dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. Their goal is making personalized genetic testing and diagnosis part of the standard of care to drive earlier and targeted interventions to improve patient outcomes. NTRA has developed a leadership position with tests like Signatera in oncology, Panaroma for NIPT (non-invasive prenatal testing), and Prospera for organ transplant assessment. Signatera addresses a newer area of oncology testing called MRD (minimum residual disease), which is experiencing significant growth and in which NTRA has an early mover advantage. After years of heavy investment to drive revenue growth, NTRA continues to deliver solid topline growth and is now on the cusp of being cash flow positive."

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was held by 50 hedge fund portfolios, up from 49 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

