Natera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that the company's leadership will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

Steve Chapman, chief executive officer, and Mike Brophy, chief financial officer, will discuss recent business activities, the continued and significant growth of Natera in the genetic testing industry and the impact the company is making on people's lives.

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Date: August 11, 2021 Time: 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) Presenter: Mike Brophy

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2021

Date: September 10, 2021 Time: 8:20 a.m. PT (11:20 a.m. ET) Presenter: Mike Brophy

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 13, 2021 Time: 8:45 a.m. PT (11:45 a.m. ET) Presenters: Steve Chapman and Mike Brophy

Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2021

Date: September 15, 2021 Time: 12:45 p.m. PT (3:45 p.m. ET) Presenters: Steve Chapman and Mike Brophy

Access to the live webcasts and subsequent archived presentations will be available at investor.natera.com .

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350

Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

