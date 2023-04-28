This Nathan running vest is one of the most comfortable you can buy—here's why

You can get this Nathan running vest at REI

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

After carrying a heavy hiking backpack for several years, I knew it was time to switch to something lighter for the summer—specifically, the Nathan Vapor Airess Lite 4 L Hydration Vest. With the right vest, you can still fit The Ten Essentials for your day hike, yet will feel much more comfortable due to taking several pounds off of your back.

$130 at REI

►Wayfair sale: The 10 best Wayfair deals you can still shop today

This lightweight running vest is great for summer.

This Nathan running vest is designed for women, with a body-mapped style that allows for a very comfortable fit. Plus, it comes with two adjustment points to shape the waist and a lower hook and loop panels to set the back panel to your specific body type. While running, I find that this vest has zero chafing and no bounce, which is key since that friction can literally ruin your run.

Personally, I find this running vest to fit very well. My only complaint is the velcro. When it sticks together, it can really get stuck, which is annoying, especially when it gets caught in your hair.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/reviewed/2023/04/28/best-choice-products-jeep-electric-cars-kids/11635522002/

This vest isn't just for trail runners, either. I have worn it for short, three-mile beach runs all the way to 11-mile hikes. Its water capacity and compartment space make it easy to fit everything you need for an active day outdoors, without adding all the weight.

I love the 1.5-liter reservoir that comes with it, which can easily be opened, filled and sealed for long days on the trails. Plus, its thoughtfully compact design makes it easy to pack other gear around it, such as an insulated puffy and first aid kit. In addition, this vest has two front pockets that can fit 22-fluid-ounce bottles or flasks and several pockets in the front and back for your keys, snacks and more of your outdoor essentials.

Story continues

$130 at REI

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nathan Running Vest: Here's why this vest is the most comfortable