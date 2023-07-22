Nathaniel Philip Victor Rothschild Spends US$342k On Volex Stock

Investors who take an interest in Volex plc (LON:VLX) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman, Nathaniel Philip Victor Rothschild, recently paid UK£2.90 per share to buy UK£342k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Volex

Notably, that recent purchase by Nathaniel Philip Victor Rothschild is the biggest insider purchase of Volex shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.88. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Nathaniel Philip Victor Rothschild was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Volex Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Volex insiders own 30% of the company, currently worth about UK£136m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Volex Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Volex insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

