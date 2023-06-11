Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Nathan's Famous' shares before the 16th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.00 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Nathan's Famous has a trailing yield of approximately 2.5% on its current stock price of $81.3. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Nathan's Famous's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Nathan's Famous paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Nathan's Famous's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 50% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Nathan's Famous has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Nathan's Famous for the upcoming dividend? We love that Nathan's Famous is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Nathan's Famous looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Nathan's Famous has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Nathan's Famous has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

