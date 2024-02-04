Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.50

Nathan's Famous, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NATH) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.50 per share on 1st of March. This means the annual payment is 2.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Nathan's Famous' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Nathan's Famous was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 0.08% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Nathan's Famous Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Nathan's Famous' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Although it's important to note that Nathan's Famous' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 0.08% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Nathan's Famous has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Nathan's Famous that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

