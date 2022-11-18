U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,634.88
    -70.94 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

·6 min read

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person at Local Las Vegas Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the Community

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, Nathan's Famous launched its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, to match gamers to play side-by-side and create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program is transforming from online livestreams to in-person events to give back locally.

Three Square Food Bank received a $5,000 donation from Nathan’s Famous and Twitch personalities JoshOG and SheefGG in support of its mission to pursue a hunger-free community in Las Vegas.
Three Square Food Bank received a $5,000 donation from Nathan’s Famous and Twitch personalities JoshOG and SheefGG in support of its mission to pursue a hunger-free community in Las Vegas.

The brand is partnering with Twitch personality JoshOG to host Nathan's Duos streaming events with three select gamers and help make an impact by fighting food insecurity. Together, Nathan's Famous and JoshOG are donating to local food banks in the areas where the professional gamers are based.

Earlier today, Nathan's Famous and JoshOG met with fellow streamer SheefGG to recognize Southern Nevada's only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, Three Square Food Bank, with a $5,000 donation. The contribution will supply 15,000 meals to the food bank to support the organization in its mission of providing wholesome food to those in need, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community in Las Vegas.

"The current economic climate has left many households struggling between putting food on the table and juggling the demands of life," said Bethany Gurecki, senior brand manager for Nathan's Famous at Smithfield Foods. "We're proud to support Three Square Food Bank in its efforts to aid those in the Las Vegas community who are at risk of hunger."

In addition to the donation event, JoshOG and SheefGG will also participate in a Nathan's Duos livestream, where they will use the platform to speak to their audience about the importance of spending time in the community and supporting local organizations like Three Square Food Bank.

"One in seven people in Southern Nevada are food insecure. That's more than 341,000 people who don't have reliable access to enough nutritious food," said Three Square Food Bank Interim President and CEO Michelle Beck. "We extend our gratitude to Nathan's Famous and its Duos program for their generous support. This program is an impactful way to raise awareness for the cause and provide meals to our community's most vulnerable."

The three-part event series kicked off earlier this month with an event in Denver at Food Bank of the Rockies, where Nathan's Famous and JoshOG presented the organization with a donation of $5,000, alongside fellow Duos streamer, WillerZ. Today marks the second donation for the program, which will wrap in December with a final event in San Diego.

"Nathan's Duos has given me and fellow gamers a platform to make an impact in our local communities while doing what we love," said Josh Beaver, known as JoshOG on Twitch. "Expanding the "Duo" experience from virtual to in-person has added an entirely new, deeper level to the program where I can connect with people beyond the screen to interact in a meaningful way."

"I know there's a significant number of families struggling financially in Las Vegas and unable to access the essentials they need," said Shane Schiefelbein, known as SheefGG on Twitch. "I'm grateful for this opportunity to get involved in the community and encourage more discussion about food insecurity."

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit www.nathansfranks.com

About Nathan's Famous
Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and sixteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn and Instagram.

About Three Square Food Bank
A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is Southern Nevada's only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, serving Las Vegas and all of Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has provided more than 528 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need and earned a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the country. Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers working together to support food-insecure Southern Nevadans. Last year, Three Square provided over 51 million pounds of food, the equivalent of more than 42 million meals, through its network of community partners. A member of the Feeding America network of food banks, Three Square remains committed to its mission of providing wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. If you or someone you know needs food assistance, or wants to learn more about Three Square's vision of a community where no one is hungry, please connect at threesquare.orgFacebook (@ThreeSquareFoodBank), Instagram (@threesquarelv) and Twitter (@threesquarelv).

About JoshOG
Josh "JoshOG" Beaver originally started streaming on Twitch in June of 2014. His original goal was to get 250 followers on his channel; however, his profile quickly grew well beyond what he had expected. He soon accumulated enough subscribers to focus on his Twitch streaming career full time. Josh plays a wide variety of games during his streams and his high levels of both game play and entertaining chat with his fans have produced a loyal group of followers that endearingly call themselves the "ducks." Josh is a loyal brand fan of Nathan's Famous hot dogs and has participated in Nathan's Duos streaming events since the platform's inception in 2019.

About SheefGG
Shane "SheefGG" Schiefelbein is a prominent Twitch streamer whose expertise is demonstrated across a multitude of gaming titles. Shane entertains thousands of viewers per day on his Twitch channel, with fans often tuning in to his streams to learn tips and tricks that can be applied to their own gaming sessions. Shane was the 2018 winner of the AD Global Championships in the popular battle royale title PUBG. He is also well known in the streaming community for his passion for charity donation streams benefiting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Three Square Food Bank
Three Square Food Bank
JoshOG
JoshOG
SheefGG
SheefGG
(PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nathans-famous-provides-5-000-donation-to-three-square-food-bank-with-help-from-professional-twitch-streamers-301683195.html

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady’s Charity Is Good at Giving Money—to His Own For-Profit Company

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyStar NFL quarterback Tom Brady has had a rough year. The seven-time Super Bowl champ came out of retirement—reportedly wrecking his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen—to play a rocky season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the player and his ex-wife could now lose their sizable investment in collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy and is reportedly missing at least $1 billion in client funds. The couple too

  • Gates Foundation pledges $7 billion for Africa as Ukraine war diverts donor cash

    The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Thursday it was committing $7 billion to Africa over the next four years, as Bill Gates warned that the Ukraine crisis was reducing the amount of aid flowing to the continent. The Foundation's pledge, which is up 40% on the amount spent during the previous four years, will target projects tackling hunger, disease, poverty and gender inequality. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, will take the biggest share.

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 17th

    HEES, LPLA and PSX made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on November 17, 2022.

  • A Sign The Housing Market Has Hit Bottom? JP Morgan Plans To Acquire $1 Billion In Single-Family Rentals

    There’s a new player in the single-family rental market — a joint venture between Haven Realty Capital and institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) — that aims to acquire and develop $1 billion worth of single-family rental communities. The partners are seeding the venture with three communities in the Atlanta area totaling approximately 250 homes and are set to deploy $415 million in equity to acquire more than 2,500 houses. The partners will look at communities of 50

  • Grindr Stock Surges 200% in Public Debut

    The app geared toward the gay, bi, trans and queer community started trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange after merging with blank-check company Tiga Acquisition in a $2.1 billion deal.

  • Geothermal Energy Stock Tests New Buy Zone

    After securing $100 million in contracts in New Zealand and Indonesia earlier this year, geothermal energy leader Ormat Technologies has generated a new breakout. Ormat currently ranks No. 4 among its industry peers in the alternative energy group, with an 85 Composite Rating. NextEra Energy leads the group with a 95 rating.

  • Bitcoin Above $16K as Cryptos Ignore the FTX Chaos

    Bitcoin (BTC) is holding comfortably above its $16,000 support level as cryptos continue to ignore the FTX chaos. IDX Digital Assets CIO Ben McMillan discusses the impact of FTX’s fallout on the broader crypto market and the total market capitalization of digital assets that have fallen below $800 billion.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Youdao Stock Gains Post Q3 Results; Clocks 35% Top-Line Growth

    Youdao Inc (NYSE: DAO) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $197.15 million, beating the consensus of $184.55 million. Segment Revenues: Learning Services rose 37.2% to $124.9 million, Smart Devices increased 40.1% to $50.1 million, and Online Marketing Services climbed 14.9% to $22.1 million. The gross margin expanded 160 basis points to 54.2%, and the gross profit rose 39% to $106.9 million. The loss from operations was $(30.8) million. The company held $134 million

  • Gap Inc. Logs $282 Million in Quarterly Profits, Causing Shares to Surge

    But, like many of its peers, the retailer is expecting a weak holiday shopping season.

  • Stocks Are Stalling at a Critical Juncture

    The S&P 500 is struggling to clear a major technical hurdle and that could signal trouble for those who are expecting a significant year-end rally.

  • Carvana Is Cutting Jobs Again, Laying Off 1,500 Employees as Sales Lag

    Chief Executive Ernie Garcia said in an email to employees announcing the job cuts that "the near future is uncertain."

  • Two Favorites Tipped for PBOC’s Top Post as Women Also Make List

    (Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China is likely to get a new leader next year, with speculation centering on two clear favorites to succeed current Governor Yi Gang or possibly the first woman to run the central bank in decades.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnEl

  • Global-E Online Has Multiple Growth Avenues Like Shopify Partnership, Geographic Expansion, D2C Shift, Analysts Say

    Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy on Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) with a $44 price target. Global-e reported strong 3Q22 financial results as cross-border e-commerce spending remained well within expectations. The foreign exchange created a headwind in the quarter, costing the Company several points of growth, and was responsible for the shortfall in 4Q22 revenue guidance. GLBE shares could be moderately weak today as the market digests the FX impact and a large customer starts p

  • Who’s Who in the FTX Collapse: From Sam Bankman-Fried to Caroline Ellison

    The collapse of FTX has shaken the crypto world. Sam Bankman-Fried : The 30-year-old co-founder of FTX and related companies. With a moptop of unruly curls and a penchant for shorts and T-shirts, Mr. Bankman-Fried grew FTX into one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, and before the collapse he was reportedly worth about $16 billion.

  • Valkyrie Commits to Crypto, Shrugs Off Turmoil

    ‘We don’t plan on pivoting,’ Investment Chief McClurg says.

  • Goldman’s China Wealth Market Debut Seen as a ‘Disappointment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s first wealth management product in China raised only a fraction of the average amount of rivals, underscoring its challenges in tapping the $4 trillion market. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by S

  • Visa taps Ryan McInerney to replace Al Kelly as CEO

    San Francisco credit card giant Visa on Thursday announced Ryan McInerney will become its next CEO on Feb. 1, replacing current chief Al Kelly, who will become executive chairman. The change at the top represents the culmination of a longtime succession plan at Visa. McInerney, 47, has been president of Visa (NYSE: V) since 2013, responsible for the company's global business, and has taken an increasingly visible role in recent years.

  • Wall Street’s Hung Debt Swells to $43 Billion as Tenneco Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of risky corporate debt stuck on the balance sheets of Wall Street banks this year swelled to nearly $43 billion as Apollo Global Management Inc. completed its leveraged buyout of auto-parts maker Tenneco Inc.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partne

  • 3 Oil & Gas Equipment Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Higher upstream activities are leading to improvement in demand for drilling & production equipment, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Mechanical and Equipment industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are NOW (DNOW), Dril-Quip (DRQ) and Oil States (OIS).