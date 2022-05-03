U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

Nation Ford Chemical Achieves Platinum EcoVadis Certification

·1 min read

Platinum sustainability rating places company in top 1% of all companies measured

FORT MILL, S.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nation Ford Chemical (NFC) has been recognized by achieving a Platinum sustainability rating from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

The platinum rating is the highest rating offered and is only achieved by 1% of companies assessed through the program. Nation Ford Chemical has been manufacturing specialty chemicals for nearly 45 years with a sustained commitment to the environment, employees, and community. These efforts paved the way for the company to achieve this prestigious certification.

Nation Ford Chemical has earned numerous third-party certifications in environmental, health, safety, quality, and now sustainability. "To have achieved the highest rating offered on our first assessment speaks volumes to the commitment of the company to act responsibly regarding social and environmental concerns," said Nation Ford Chemical COO, Phillip McCarter. "NFC was able to achieve this rating based on our existing operating practices, which confirms to the company's stakeholders that corporate social responsibility is part of our standard business operations."

EcoVadis, a global sustainability rating agency, assessed the company on the 21 criterial categories under four key themes - environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The evaluation is based on policies, actions, and results, including public information. Nation Ford Chemical performed well above average in all four of the categories evaluated.

About Nation Ford Chemical
Founded in 1978, Nation Ford Chemical is one of America's most respected custom manufacturers of specialty organic chemicals. NFC's products, including Sulfanilic Acid (CAS#121-57-3) and PANA (N-Phenyl-1-naphthylamine, CAS#90-30-2), are sold worldwide through offices in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan. Nation Ford Chemical is also North America's leading distributor of aniline. NFC has a diverse background in toll manufacturing custom chemicals with production at our 27-acre site in Fort Mill, South Carolina, USA. For more information, visit www.nationfordchem.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nation-ford-chemical-achieves-platinum-ecovadis-certification-301538714.html

SOURCE Nation Ford Chemical

