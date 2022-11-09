National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) and Garmin Announce Collaboration to Deliver Access to Innovative Technology and Valuable Health Resources

Gilbert, AZ, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness education and certifications, and Garmin, a leading global provider of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and digital health solutions, have teamed up to provide evidence-based health education and insightful wearable technology to their communities. The collaboration aims to leverage Garmin smartwatches to improve health, fitness and recovery knowledge among NASM’s membership of certified personal trainers while expanding fitness resources to Garmin customers.

“We are excited to offer our community access to Garmin’s cutting-edge wearable technology, which will provide even more actionable data for our personal trainers, wellness coaches and fitness enthusiasts,” said Laurie McCartney, president of NASM and AFAA. “This will serve as a valuable tool for fitness and wellness professionals, especially those focused on clients with wellness, weight loss and performance enhancement goals. It’s a great first step, and we look forward to providing more health information to our network and continuing to explore more exciting ways to elevate the fitness community in tandem with Garmin technology.”

The additional resources provided by NASM will allow Garmin users to take their fitness journeys to the next level, and it will allow fitness enthusiasts and professionals already in the NASM community to better understand and track vital activity indicators such as heart rate, sleep quality, steps, workout intensity and much more.

“Garmin and NASM are both dedicated to helping and inspiring people to pursue and achieve their personal best, so this collaboration truly is a win/win,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “We’re excited to support personal trainers, wellness coaches and their clients as they work together to reach their fitness goals using Garmin products and technology.”

For more information on NASM, visit nasm.org.

About NASM: The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is a global leader in fitness education and certifications. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. NASM has educated over 1.4 million fitness professionals in over 100 countries, creating a global space for optimal wellbeing and fitness. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

About Garmin: Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminfitness/@garmincycling/@garminrunning on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

