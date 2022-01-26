National accessArts Centre receives support from Shaw Communications to launch new online education platform to support Canadian artists living with disabilities

Launching in 2022, the platform will provide virtual resources to connect, inspire, and educate artists

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National accessArts Centre (NaAC), Canada’s oldest and largest disability arts organization, today announced that support from Shaw Communications will help it develop a digital learning platform that will connect artists who live with disabilities across Canada.



The NaAC represents a growing community of artists living with physical and/or developmental disabilities through its artistic training, creation, exhibition, and presentation platforms. With NaAC’s multidisciplinary mandate, many of its artists train and present works across the visual and performing arts disciplines. Those disciplines include visual arts, literary arts, dance theatre, and music.

Shaw’s funding for a new digital learning tool – featuring live broadcasts from the NaAC studio space in Calgary of interactive studio sessions, and workshops and learning modules curated by artists with disabilities – will help provide much needed infrastructure and supports for artists living with disabilities.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen the arts turn into a real lifeline for artists living with disabilities,” said Jung-Suk (JS) Ryu, President and CEO of the NaAC. “With our national mandate, we feel compelled to respond to a growing need that we’ve heard across the country for an immersive learning platform that can support and showcase even more talent from our community of artists.”

“Art connects us all, and NaAC is doing exceptional work to keep this vibrant community of creators, artists, and performers inspired and connected,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. “We’re pleased to support the ongoing work of these talented and driven artists by ensuring they have the learning tools and support they need to continue doing what they love without barriers. We are excited to see the works created as a result of this new learning platform.”

In 2020, The NaAC became the country’s first multidisciplinary disability arts organization. Today, the NaAC supports more than 350 artists living with developmental and/or physical disabilities through on-site studio supports and workshops, and an even broader community of Canadian artists with disabilities through immersive programs delivered online.

The NaAC’s new digital learning platform is set to launch in late Spring 2022.

For more information on National accessArts Centre and its programs, visit www.accessarts.ca

About the National accessArts Centre

The National accessArts Centre is Canada’s largest and oldest disability arts organization, providing artistic training and supports for more than 350 artists living with developmental and/or physical disabilities across the visual arts, literary arts, digital media, music, dance, and theatre. In 2021, the NaAC continues its groundbreaking international work with exhibitions in Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, and at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Currently, NaAC artist Robert Panich’s work Forest Fire is on display at the Dubai 2020 Expo Canadian Pavilion.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For more information, please contact:

Jung-Suk (JS) Ryu

President and CEO

National accessArts Centre

cell. 403.404.3174

email. js.ryu@accessarts.ca



