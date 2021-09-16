U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

National Advertising Division Finds Claim that Almased Diet and Weight Loss Program is "So Safe that Even People with Diabetes Can Use It" Supported

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs determined that Almased USA, Inc.'s claim that its Almased Diet/Weight Loss Program is ". . . so safe that even people with diabetes can use it" was supported.

National Advertising Division (NAD) (PRNewsfoto/National Advertising Division,B)
National Advertising Division (NAD) (PRNewsfoto/National Advertising Division,B)

During the proceeding, the advertiser permanently discontinued certain challenged claims regarding Almased's impact on metabolism, fat, muscle mass, energy and mood, aging, satiety, weight loss, and overall health, as well as the speed and efficacy of the product. Therefore, NAD did not review these permanently discontinued claims on the merits.

The claims at issue were challenged by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

NAD has determined that safety claims for dietary supplement products can be supported by reliable clinical studies that demonstrate that the product is safe. In support of the claim that Almased is ". . . so safe that even people with diabetes can use it," the advertiser provided numerous studies assessing the efficacy of Almased on weight loss, glucose reduction, and insulin resistance on various populations with pre-existing conditions (diabetic individuals; prediabetic individuals; non-diabetic, overweight individuals) and its impact on healthy populations. There were no adverse events reported which referenced the product's safety in any of the studies. Consequently, NAD determined that the claim was supported.

In its advertiser statement, Almased USA thanked NAD for its thoughtful analysis and expressed its appreciation for NAD's conclusion that "the claim for Almased which reads '. . . so safe that even people with diabetes can use it' is supported by the evidence that we provided."

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-advertising-division-finds-claim-that-almased-diet-and-weight-loss-program-is-so-safe-that-even-people-with-diabetes-can-use-it-supported-301378988.html

SOURCE BBB National Programs

