National Alliance for Hispanic Health Calls on Senate to Advance "Without Delay" Confirmation of Xavier Becerra to be Nation's 25th Secretary of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of Senate Committee hearings on the nomination of Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (Alliance) submitted letters calling on the Committees to advance Mr. Becerra's confirmation to the full Senate without delay."

The Alliance is the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group with a community-based membership of organizations that provide health and human services to over 15 million people each year. In their letter to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) and Finance Committees, the Alliance cited the critical need that "this position benefit from the experience and leadership of Mr. Becerra."

In her letter to the Senate HELP and Finance Committees, Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the Alliance stated, "More than ever, the nation needs Mr. Becerra's experienced, knowledgeable, and skilled leadership at the helm of DHHS. Under his leadership, DHHS will lead the COVID response in a way that recognizes the sacrifices and losses that so many have endured and create a new path forward. His decades of experience with government at all levels and legislative and regulatory processes have prepared him to be the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that the country and indeed the global community needs."

According to Dr. Delgado, "We look forward to the Committee's advancement of the nomination and the Senate's timely confirmation of Xavier Becerra for this critical Cabinet position."

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org

