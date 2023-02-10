The National Alliance Launches Virtual Reality Experience in Risk Management Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research proudly announces the first phase of virtual reality experiences within their acclaimed insurance and risk management courses. Unveiled at their recent Culture & Values conference—which focused on the organizational value of innovation—a new gamification addition was made to the Certified Risk Manager (CRM) Principles of Risk Management course. Attendees of the internal conference participated in a virtual reality demonstration of a construction site's builders' risk.

Set up as a learning challenge, a user navigated through a virtual construction site to identify which "clickable" assets in the game environment were covered or not covered under a typical Builders' Risk policy. When the user clicked on assets like cranes, temporary fencing, or piles of bricks, they were prompted to identify if they were typically covered under a Builders' Risk policy. Depending on the user's choices, assets would glow green or red and either increased or decreased the learner's score.

As a long-time provider of insurance and risk management education, the National Alliance plans to expand their practical and technical insurance and risk management courses with more VR elements that enhance learning, retention, and participant engagement. Experiential learning is a top priority as the organization strives to give insurance and risk management professionals more engaging professional development opportunities that motivate them while having fun.

President and CEO Will Hold shared this about the new VR experience:

"After some innovation and imagination, the National Alliance was able to launch and prototype a Virtual Reality experience in our CRM Principles of Risk Management course. We are excited to use technology that allows us to develop more experiential opportunities to deepen learning for our designees and participants."

Viewers can demo a portion of the Virtual Builders Risk exercise online or participate in the experiential learning component at an upcoming CRM Principles of Risk Management course.

Story continues

About The National Alliance: The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is an insurance education provider recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

Media Contact

Griselda J Castillo

Marketing Director

353576@email4pr.com

512-349-3303

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-alliance-launches-virtual-reality-experience-in-risk-management-program-301743613.html

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research