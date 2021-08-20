U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.76
    +34.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,142.49
    +248.37 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,696.75
    +154.96 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,166.80
    +34.38 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.65
    -1.04 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8300
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,699.52
    +3,046.18 (+6.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.77
    +34.38 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

The National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. Announces Inaugural Virtual Summit

·2 min read

The NABCRMP Virtual Summit 2021 will bring together leading risk and compliance professionals together to share information that addresses important issues facing the field. The conference creates a unique, inspiring, and intensive environment for education, training, collaboration, and dialogue.

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. (NABCRMP) announced today that its inaugural Summit will be held virtually from October 6-8, 2021. The NABCRMP Summit 2021 is designed to bring together leading risk and compliance professionals together to share information that addresses important issues facing the field. The conference will create a unique, inspiring, and intensive environment for education, training, collaboration, and dialogue.

"The year 2020 brought extraordinary challenges with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing protests that erupted globally over police brutality and the long-standing racial systemic inequities in the United States and abroad. Now as businesses reopen and employees slowly return to the office, organizations are faced with the decision of whether to return to business-as-usual or to seize upon the opportunity to rebuild systems that realize the full potential and value of each individual and the communities they come from. As risk and compliance professionals, it is important that we be active and vocal participants in these discussions. Our insights and perspectives are critical to moving the needle forward and implementing sustainable change."

"Our inaugural NABCRMP Summit will focus on the residual effects of 2020 on businesses, consumers and employees, and the enormous opportunities created to reshape our new normal," said NABCRMP CEO Jennifer Newton. "NABCRMP is excited to convene public, private, and nonprofit compliance and risk management leaders to exchange ideas and learn from other practitioners in the field and use these best practices to move their own organizations forward."

The two and a half day summit will feature engaging sessions and workshops, field experiences, fireside chats, regulator roundtables and peer networking opportunities to share ideas, best practices, and strategies to move organizations forward. Concurrent sessions will feature specialized subject matter discussions on emerging trends in corporate compliance, cybersecurity, occupational and psychological safety and more.

For information on the NABCRMP Virtual Summit 2021 registration, agenda, sponsorship/exhibitor opportunities, session tracks, and more, visit: https://nabcrmp.vfairs.com/.

About NABCRMP

NABCRMP is a member-based 501 (c)(3) non-profit association dedicated to the professional development of African-American compliance and risk management professionals. Members of NABCRMP represent corporations, financial institutions, law firms, accountants, consulting firms, government agencies, trade associations, universities, and non-profit organizations.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12882079

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-association-of-black-compliance--risk-management-professionals-inc-announces-inaugural-virtual-summit-301359756.html

SOURCE NABCRMP

Recommended Stories

  • Google Health Chief Quits To Join As CEO At Health-Tech Company

    Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Vice President for Google Health David Feinberg is leaving the company to join health-tech company Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN) as CEO. What Happened: Feinberg, 59, joined Google two years ago in a newly created role as vice president for health and helped strike partnerships with some of the largest U.S. hospital systems to collect and analyze their data. Google has not yet named a replacement for Feinberg. Cerner designs and develops software and oth

  • J&J’s New Insider CEO Brings Expertise From Crucial Pharma Post

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson went to another insider to lead the health-care giant through the pandemic, naming Joaquin Duato to replace longtime veteran Alex Gorsky, and edging up the stock to a record high. Now vice chairman of the executive committee, Duato will take the reins effective Jan. 3 and take a seat on the company’s board, J&J said in a statement late Thursday. Gorsky, who’s been at the helm for nine years, will become executive chairman.Duato, 59, is a three-decade veteran of J

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    Investors have different time horizons. Some are focused on squeezing out small gains every day. Others simply buy and hold shares to let the businesses do the work. Although research shows that trying to time the market is usually a bad idea, it can be hard to hold shares of a company through the inevitable ups and downs of the stock market.

  • Alan Gaines, Chairman and CEO of ALG Corp., Joins Exro Board of Directors

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that Alan Gaines, an accomplished and respected leader in finance and clean energy, has joined the Exro Board of Directors ("Board"). Gaines will provide direction as Exro expands its product portfolio and continues to mature as a company publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Ex

  • J&J Drops as Gorsky, Who Steered It Through Crises, Steps Aside as CEO

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Was Your MBA Worth It? If You Ask Harvard MBAs That Question, You Know The Answer

    Outside on the Harvard Business School campus Harvard Business School recently asked graduates of its MBA program whether the experience was worth it? Can you guess what every single one had to say? If you ... The post Was Your MBA Worth It? If You Ask Harvard MBAs That Question, You Know The Answer appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • CommentSold CEO on Permira partnership, growth outlook

    CommentSold Founder & CEO, Brandon Kruse,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what the company has gained from its Permira partnership and how reopenings are affecting retailers amid the pandemic.

  • Johnson & Johnson taps Duato as new CEO, replacing Gorsky

    Joaquin Duato, 59, has been at the drug and consumer products giant for three decades.

  • Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Appoints First Black CEO In Major Public Cannabis Company, CannaSafe, HEXO And Delta 9 Each Announce New Appointments

    CannaSafe's CEO Departure, New Management Team Appointed Amid Reorganization Cannabis testing laboratory CannaSafe announced Monday that CEO Aaron Riley will leave the company to pursue testing ventures in emerging markets as part of the company's reorganization. Riley will continue to build out Oregon and Florida locations under a new entity. "After 5 years at CannaSafe, I have decided to move on to my next venture in the testing space," Riley said. "I will be working on a continuation of early

  • This Jay-Z Backed California Cannabis Company Is Taking Products, Branding To Another Level With New CEO

    TPCO Holding Corp (OTCQX: GRAMF) announced Monday that Troy Datcher will serve as the company's new CEO beginning Sept. 8. Datcher is set to become the first black CEO to lead a major public U.S. cannabis company. The Parent Company's current CEO, Steve Allan, appeared on Benzinga's Youtube show "Cannabis Hour" for an exclusive interview Tuesday. Datcher has had an incredible career and is an even more incredible human being, Allan told Benzinga. The incoming CEO understands that the cannabis in

  • Fireblocks appoints former SEC Chair Clayton to advisory board

    Fireblocks, a platform that allows banks and other financial institutions to store, move and issue cryptocurrencies, on Thursday appointed Jay Clayton, former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair, to its advisory board. Clayton, who also serves as non-executive chair of Apollo Global Management Inc's board, joins Fireblocks at a time when the financial sector, particularly the banking industry, has been adopting blockchain technology at a fast pace. Bank of New York Mellon Corp in March took part in Fireblocks' $133 million funding round.

  • DeFi-Powered Social Token Site Rally Submits Plan to Decentralize Itself

    The proposed road map would see the "creator coin" platform split up into a venture studio, a DAO, a Swiss non-profit and more.

  • Mako Mining Provides Update on Results of 2021 Shareholder Meeting

    Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the shareholders of the Company today approved, by an overwhelming majority, the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan, as well as the re-appointment of the auditors of the Company and the election of each of the directors of the Company for the ensuring year, all as put forth at the meeting and disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2021.

  • Analyst Report: Agilent Technologies, Inc.

    Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools (45% of fiscal 2020 sales), cross lab (36% of sales consisting of consumables and services related to its life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics (20%). Just over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and energy end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. (33%) and China (20%) representing the largest country concentrations.

  • Sources: Michigan State president blocking Tom Izzo as interim athletic director

    Michigan State University president blocked a Board of Trustees-led plan to make Tom Izzo interim athletic director during an ongoing national search.

  • Kansas City’s Cerner Corp. hires Google executive David Feinberg as its newest CEO

    He is only the second outside leader of Kansas City’s largest private employer.

  • Newcrest Mining CEO on Earnings, Deploying Cash, Covid Impact

    Aug.18 -- Sandeep Biswas, managing director and chief executive officer at Newcrest Mining Ltd., discusses his earnings forecast, deploying the company’s cash and how covid-19 has impacted the business. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Redline Communications Announces the Appointment of Richard Yoon as President and Chief Executive Officer

    Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote & harsh environments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Yoon as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director effective September 13, 2021.

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd's (NASDAQ:LEGA) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd ( NASDAQ:LEGA ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Replay: Status Meets Security – CompoSecure CEO in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the CEO & President of CompoSecure on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 2pm EDT to discuss the company’s positioning in the metal cards market, the use of manufacturing scale and security know-how to build Arculus, a cryptocurrency hardware cold-storage wallet. CompoSecure is poised to […]