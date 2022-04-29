U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,257.30
    -30.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,812.97
    -103.42 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,771.71
    -99.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.47
    +1.11 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.20
    +19.90 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    +0.0410 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    +0.0093 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2670
    -0.5700 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,057.26
    -360.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.64
    -11.72 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.39
    +18.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

National Association of Corporate Directors Names LP Building Solutions Board Member Dustan McCoy to 2022 Directorship 100 List™

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LPX

Long-serving LP Director Dustan E. McCoy honored as a leading corporate director

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that long-serving LP Board of Directors member Dustan E. McCoy has been named to the 2022 Directorship 100 List™ by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). An annual recognition of leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, and policymakers who significantly improve boardroom practices and performance, the 2022 Directorship 100 List™ honors the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom.

LP Board of Directors Member Dustan E. McCoy
LP Board of Directors Member Dustan E. McCoy

"Dustan brings significant experience and expertise to our Board and has been a great contributor to our success over the last 20 years," said LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. "Being named to NACD Directorship 100™ is an honor for not only Dusty but also LP. We are proud he is a member of the LP team and believe he is extraordinarily deserving of this honor."

Appointed to the LP Board of Directors in 2002, McCoy was named lead independent director in 2020. He serves on the Compensation, Executive, and Governance and Corporate Responsibility committees.

"This year's honorees have demonstrated their individual excellence in governance by serving their organizations and communities during the most challenging of times," said NACD President and Chief Executive Officer Peter R. Gleason. "These directors exemplify accomplishment and integrity and inspire others with their dedication to enhancing board leadership."

The NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize leading peer-nominated directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviews each nominee's record of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles, which encourage excellence in risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

McCoy was chairman and chief executive officer of Brunswick Corporation, a market leader in the marine, fitness, and billiards industries, until his retirement in 2016. After joining Brunswick Corporation in 1999, he served as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary until 2000 and as president of the Brunswick Boat Group from 2000 to 2005. Prior to his work at Brunswick Corporation, he held several leadership positions at Witco Corporation, a specialty chemical products manufacturer. McCoy is also a director of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and YETI Holdings, Inc.

To see the full list of recipients, visit NACD's 2022 Directorship 100 Director and Governance Professional Honorees site.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve.

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation)
LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-association-of-corporate-directors-names-lp-building-solutions-board-member-dustan-mccoy-to-2022-directorship-100-list-301535737.html

SOURCE LP Building Solutions

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c9997.html

Recommended Stories

  • One chart shows how Airbnb is preparing for a travel boom

    Airbnb looks to be preparing for a huge summer travel season.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Apple unnerves investors with '$4 billion to $8 billion' guidance

    Even mighty Apple isn't immune to the ongoing effects of a global pandemic.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    One of my favorite pairings when looking for new investments to buy is the simple match of declining prices and high expected revenue growth. In today's market, we have no shortage of this investment style to choose from -- particularly in the technology sector. Now that they are trading at significant discounts, it is time to revisit our investment thesis for each stock and see how adding to them could help fund an early retirement.

  • Why Comcast Stock Was Tumbling This Week

    Most stocks see their prices go up after an estimates-beating quarter is announced, but that hasn't been the case with Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) this week. Following the release of its first-quarter figures Thursday morning, the media giant's shares continued the downward trajectory they'd been experiencing for days. As of the close of trading Thursday, the stock was down by more than 8% week-to-date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Netflix Torpedoed Warner Bros. Discovery Stock. 2 Top Execs Scooped Up Shares.

    CEO David Zaslav and Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels bought a combined $1.5 million of shares of the media giant this week.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Dives As Generics, Revlimid Rivals Slam 2022 Outlook

    Bristol Myers Squibb cut its 2022 guidance Friday amid patent losses and Revlimid erosion. In response, BMY stock tumbled.

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Should You Sell AMD Stock This Earnings Season?

    With shares down 41% so far in 2022, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors will be hoping for a turnaround in the stock's fortunes when the company releases its first-quarter results on May 3. AMD stock jumped nicely in February 2022 after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • Exxon Stock Slips on Earnings Miss. Quarter Includes $3.4 Billion of Russia Charges.

    The oil giant's first-quarter earnings include charges of $3.4 billion, or 79 cents a share, from the company's exit of Russia.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as Amazon, Apple shares decline after quarterly reports

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • The Best Healthcare Dividend Stock on the Planet for Generating Passive Income

    You might want to check out investing in the healthcare sector. After all, healthcare makes up nearly one-fifth of the U.S. economy. Many healthcare stocks are also well-known for their attractive dividends.

  • AbbVie's stock is down 3% after missing on revenue in the first quarter of 2022

    Shares of AbbVie Inc. were down 3.4% in premarket trading on Friday after the company missed on revenue in the first quarter of the year. AbbVie had earnings of $4.5 billion, or $2.51 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, up from $3.5 billion, or $1.99 per share, in the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.16. The FactSet consensus was $3.14. The company said it had revenue of $13.5 billion for the quarter, up from $13.0 billion, against a FactSet consensus of $13.6 billi