NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CORPORATE DIRECTORS RINGS THE NASDAQ CLOSING BELL ON AUGUST 25, 2022

·3 min read

NACD Celebrates Milestone of 1,000 Certified Directors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, rang the Nasdaq stock market closing bell today, August 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) in celebration of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NACD Certified Directors.

President and CEO Peter Gleason was joined by Sue Cole, chair of the NACD board; Graeme Roustan, NACD Corporate Directors Institute board member; the NACD senior leadership team; and nearly 60 NACD Certified Directors as they rang the Nasdaq stock market closing bell.

"Ringing the closing bell at Nasdaq is the perfect way to celebrate the strides NACD has taken to continue to educate and prepare corporate directors," said Gleason. "The ceremony is a great way to commemorate the accomplishment of the first 1,000 NACD Certified Directors. We are honored to be joined by certified directors to ring the bell in celebration of their accomplishments and look forward to the continued growth of the program."

Over the last two years, NACD has defined a new standard for director education in response to the convergence of a fast-moving, dynamic business environment with changing expectations for the role of the board. Individuals that have become NACD Directorship Certified® have demonstrated to investors and peers that they are committed to and educated about the profession of directorship.

NACD recognizes the nearly 60 certified directors that joined in ringing the closing bell in person, and the 1,000 and still growing number of certified directors across the United States and around the world that have committed to ensuring the highest standards of leadership in the boardroom.

A replay of the live event is available here.

About NACD Directorship Certification

Individuals that have achieved NACD Directorship Certification have demonstrated their knowledge and competency in directorship through coursework and a rigorous certification exam. The NACD Directorship Certification requires recertification every two years through 32 hours of continuous learning at recognized programs.

Learn more about NACD Directorship Certification and how NACD is partnering with leading academic institutions such as founding partner Stanford University's Rock Center for Corporate Governance, Columbia Business School Executive Education, and The Wharton School's Aresty Institute of Executive Education to support directorship certification.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

About The NACD Corporate Directors Institute™ (CDI)

The NACD Corporate Directors Institute (CDI) is an independent sister organization to NACD. CDI owns the NACD Directorship Certification program, including the examination and ongoing recertification requirements. The Institute confers the certification credential on those who meet the Institute's requirements, developed in consultation with experienced board members, including those on the institute's board of directors.

Media Contact:

Shannon Bernauer
sbernauer@nacdonline.org
(571) 367-3688

Susan Oliver
soliver@nacdonline.org
703-216-4078

(PRNewsfoto/National Association of Corporate Directors)
(PRNewsfoto/National Association of Corporate Directors)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-association-of-corporate-directors-rings-the-nasdaq-closing-bell-on-august-25-2022-301612882.html

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors

