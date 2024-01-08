National Association of Realtors president resigns after receiving ‘threat’ to disclose ‘personal’ matter

Tracy Kasper’s resignation from the National Association of Realtors comes as the organization and real-estate brokerages face legal scrutiny over longstanding practices. - National Association of Realtors

The president of the largest trade association in the U.S. is stepping down just months after assuming the role.

Tracy Kasper, the president of the National Association of Realtors, is departing the organization, and will be replaced by president-elect Kevin Sears effective immediately, the NAR said Monday.

Kasper had informed its leadership team that she had “recently received a threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR,” the NAR said in a statement.

Kasper had “refused to do so,” the organization said, and reported the threat to law enforcement.

But “Ms. Kasper felt that, in the circumstances, it was best for the organization that she step down,” the NAR added. “The Leadership Team is deeply concerned about any attempt to undermine its governance and, as a result, is taking steps to protect the integrity of the organization.”

Kasper had only recently assumed her position, having taken over the presidency in late August 2023, following the resignation of former president Kenny Parcell. Parcell resigned after the New York Times published an investigation into allegations that he had sexually harassed multiple women at NAR.

This is the third high-profile resignation the NAR has faced in the last year. Parcell’s departure was followed by the early retirement of Bob Goldberg, the organization’s CEO.

The tumult at the NAR comes as the organization and real-estate brokerages face legal scrutiny over longstanding practices, including how the NAR and brokerages structure agents’ commissions and control the Multiple Listing Service, where most homes are listed for sale.

Kasper also spoke to the decision to leave. “As a result of the recent threat and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interests of NAR first,” Kasper said.

“So, it is with a mix of gratitude and a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as your president effective immediately,” she added.

