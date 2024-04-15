Will National Association of Realtors settlement mean more affordable housing in Collier?

Some have expressed hope a recent National Association of Realtors settlement may result in making homes more affordable in Collier County and beyond.

But others aren't expecting much of a shift with the NAR deal that could be approved in May. Here's what to know.

What led to $418 million settlement?

The business has long worked under a model of a 5% to 6% commission paid by the seller and split between agents involved. A federal class action case challenged that structure, leading to a jury decision last year that NAR and large brokerage firms conspired to keep costs artificially high and awarded $1.8 billion in damage. NAR settled for $418 million and now plans to not allow commission rates in the multiple listing service database, known as the MLS, which brokers use to share info.

How does settlement affect commission structure?

"Typically, the listing agent for a home would indicate what percentage the seller is willing to pay to any agent, other than their own. who brings the eventual buyer," said Naples Realtor James Headley, who blogs about the industry. "This percentage to be shared will no longer be a part of the MLS, and the expectation is that individual brokers and agents are free to negotiate it directly with each other."

What is a potential impact of broker fees no longer on MLS?

In negotiations on a few of my past homes in other markets, I've had agents tell me to put a higher commission on the MLS to increase the likelihood agents would show my house to their clients. Headley said that is a possibility in the new setup.

"I can see this getting very cumbersome and potentially raising some challenges," he said. "Will some buyers' brokers be motivated to only show those homes that they are able to negotiate an adequate commission share agreement upfront on? This runs counter to the NAR code of ethics, to be clear, but how much of a leap is it to think that there might be even some subconscious playing of favorites."

What's another new requirement?

"Buyer agents will be required to enter into contractual arrangements ― so-called buyer-broker agreements with their buyer clients," Headley said. "The likely result will be buyer-agents entering into these agreements and setting minimum compensation levels. (The) first rule change may lead to sellers lowering their commission percentage since it is no longer serving as an advertised enticement for other agents to bring buyers, (and) would effectively shift some of the onus for payment to the buyer."

How could consumers benefit?

"This is going to add much needed transparency, (particularly) for buyers who historically have lacked the knowledge to be able to negotiate lower commissions," said Ryan Tomasello, an industry analyst for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, which found that close to 75% of recent homebuyers didn’t know how their agent was compensated. The firm's research shows that overall commission prices in a sale could drop by more than 2%.

But Budge Huskey, CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, said this won't "serve to meaningfully lower prices and make homeownership affordable again. (Should) real estate commissions be reduced by 1% because of compression, that $500,000 home will now cost $495,000 ― the potential impact (is) marginal at best."

How does U.S. compare to rest of the globe?

"Average commissions in the United States are some of the highest in the world," said Scott Lincicome, vice president of general economics and trade at the libertarian Cato Institute, noting UK's average of 1.3%. "But homebuyers shouldn’t expect fundamental changes to the brutal U.S. housing market.

"In a free market, providers should be able to offer any service at whatever price they want, and if consumers don’t like it, a competing provider can ― and almost certainly will ― offer it for less. But this is no free market. And until state laws that create local real estate cartels are reformed or eliminated, we should expect commissions to remain higher than they’d otherwise be."

