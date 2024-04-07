What will the National Association of Realtors settlement mean in California?

Realtor Kevin Stern states in his Valley Voice, “Misconceptions abound in National Association of Realtors settlement” that commission rates have always been negotiable, allowing sellers to customize agreements with their Realtors to suit their needs. Technically that is true, however, for at least the last 10 years or more, a 5 or 6% commission rate has been common to be imposed on the seller to split with the buyer’s agency. Upon researching the Federal Reserve Economic Database, it was noted that 10 years ago the average California home price was approx. $460,000. A 6% seller's commission would provide $27,600 to be split between seller’s and buyer’s agency. Late 2023: the same house price was $928,000 and the commission at 6% to be split is $55,680. In 10 years did the Realtor's expenses and efforts in selling the same house justify the $28,080 increase in commission? During those 10 years, I have seen no substantial effort to change the commission rate or even an article about the subject. Now the commission structure is going to be scrutinized by the Realtors and the sellers and buyers much more than before. The 5 or 6% commission the sellers have typically paid will no longer be a contract assumption and the common misconception will be eliminated.

Dennis Hartman, La Quinta

The desert is getting hotter – that’s a fact

On July 1, Erin Rode published a piece about the rising temperatures in Coachella Valley. The desert is an often-overlooked terrain when discussing climate change and its effects. As someone who grew up going to her grandma's house in Palm Desert, I have always had a deep love and appreciation for the desert, and it kills me to see it overlooked in conversations about climate change. The desert is getting hotter — that's a fact. This crisis isn’t about whether you believe that it’s happening, it’s what we choose to do about it. This climate crisis is no longer a fear or a possibility, it’s happening in real time and this upcoming summer is projected to be even hotter than before. This trend of rising temperatures won’t stop until we choose to start doing something to stop it. The desert is a magnificently beautiful place, and it's a hearty and harsh landscape, but even the most hearty of the earth can’t take this constant beating from us. Taking measures like reducing water use in decorative landscapes and using more native plants is just a small step to aid in the battle against rising temperatures.

Sadie Triezenberg, San Diego

IRS is auditing the wrong taxpayers

A recent Wall Street Journal article states data from Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration finds that 63% of new audits targeted taxpayers with income of less than $200,000. The typical “middle class” tax return generally has very few items of audit risk adjustment and even when compliance adjustments are made, the amount of tax increase is usually minor.

I suggest a much better use of IRS time and resources would be to focus on ERC — Employee Retention Credit — refund claims. The amount of ERC refund claims paid by IRS is $230 billion (as reported by WSJ). The IRS has already been able to recover just over $1 billion in bogus claims ($476 million from returned claims — $251 million which were withdrawn voluntarily and $572 million from IRS audit). As you may recall, there were multitudes of pop-up business wanting to file ERC refund claims ready to get your business a refund (that they did not take responsibility for) and also take up to 20% of any refunds received. I suggest the IRS focus its resources to target these aggressive marketers and snake oil salespeople of ERC claims. I suspect the IRS will find billions more of bogus claims.

Bruce J. Legawiec, Palm Desert

Immigrants deserve better treatment

Donald Trump is selling Bibles and claims that he has read all of it. He also brutally asserts that poor immigrants seeking a better life in the U.S. are “animals” whom he would harshly crush.

Many passages in the Bible clearly state we should aid the poor. Yet so many Christians and some Jews in the U.S. ignore the teachings of their faiths. It pains me to hear the outcries that immigrants should be denied entry into our country and not given an opportunity for a better life. Other than the Indigenous tribes who resided here before settlers came to this country beginning in the 1700s, every one of us is a descendant of immigrants.

Shame on all of you who punish and shun them. And thanks to the good Americans who go to their aid.

George Hanover, La Quinta

Trump killed the border policy bill

Re: Neil Mahony’s letter to the editor, “Why would anyone vote to continue the Biden tragedy?” There is only one reason why we do not today have an effective border policy — former President Donald Trump. When Congress was on the verge of passing an effective law to deal with the crisis, Trump deliberately killed the bill, directly intervening with House Speaker Johnson to make sure the bill would be killed by his Republican supporters despite the Democrats having acquiesced to the demands made by Republicans to get an effective bill. Why did former President Trump kill the bill? He didn’t want the issue resolved; he wanted to campaign on it. Why would anyone vote for a man who puts his own interest above solving this national crisis?

Earl L. Hoover, Palm Springs

Immigration drives the U.S. economy

Immigration and immigrants are essential to the identity and history of our country. Immigration is also one of the key drivers of our economic growth since the economy is creating many more jobs than we have people to fill them.

Many studies and reports have highlighted the positive impact of immigrants and immigration on the U.S. economy in the short and long run. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the U.S. economy will grow by an extra $7 trillion over the next 10 years thanks to immigrants. And Trump’s appointed Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome H. Powell recognized the massive contributions immigrants make in a recent interview saying, “a big part of the story of the labor market coming back into better balance is immigration returning to levels that were more typical of the pre-pandemic era.”

In California alone, The American Immigration Council reports that in 2021, over 10 million immigrant California residents had $351.7 billion spending power and paid $137.5 billion in taxes — taxes that help fund our schools, social services, programs like Medicare and Social Security.

Let’s not be fooled by the rhetoric — immigration is one of the key drivers of our national and local economies and our prosperity.

Marne McCluskey, Indio

