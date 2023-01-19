National Australia Bank to launch AUDN stablecoin: report
National Australia Bank, one of the four major banks in the country, has created a stablecoin AUDN for cross-border transactions and carbon credit trading, according to an Australian Financial Review report.
Fast facts
The AUDN stablecoin is backed 1:1 by the Australian dollar and is expected to launch sometime in mid-2023, according to the report.
Stablecoins are typically pegged to a currency or commodity which makes its price movements relatively stable.
ANZ Banking Group, another one of Australia’s major banks, launched its Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin A$DC last year.
Australia has also announced central bank digital currency (CBDC) trials, and has come up with a “token mapping” procedure to plug gaps in regulation and protect investors.
