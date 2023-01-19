U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

National Australia Bank to launch AUDN stablecoin: report

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

National Australia Bank, one of the four major banks in the country, has created a stablecoin AUDN for cross-border transactions and carbon credit trading, according to an Australian Financial Review report.

See related article: What are stablecoins, and why are some governments so afraid of them?

Fast facts

  • The AUDN stablecoin is backed 1:1 by the Australian dollar and is expected to launch sometime in mid-2023, according to the report.

  • Stablecoins are typically pegged to a currency or commodity which makes its price movements relatively stable.

  • ANZ Banking Group, another one of Australia’s major banks, launched its Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin A$DC last year.

  • Australia has also announced central bank digital currency (CBDC) trials, and has come up with a “token mapping” procedure to plug gaps in regulation and protect investors.

  • See related article: Where is the stablecoin market heading in 2023?

