National Bagel Day 2024: Free bagel at Einstein Bros. and other bagel deals

If there's a commonly munched-on food that deserves its own special day, the bagel certainly qualifies. And that day of celebration, National Bagel Day, arrives Monday, Jan. 15.

Let's give the doughy circular delicacy its due. Admittedly, we have made-up holidays devoted to other favorite foods such as National Taco Day, National Hamburger Day, and National Mac and Cheese Day But none of those foods has the legacy that bagels do.

One food that might be able to challenge the bagel is pizza, which became popular in the 19th century, according to History.com, but the word "pizza" likely arose centuries earlier. Perhaps that's why there's a National Pizza Week, which runs Sunday, Jan. 14, to Saturday, Jan. 20, and a National Pizza Day on Feb. 9.

More food news: Double Big Mac comes to McDonald's this month: Here's what's on the limited-time menu item

National Bagel Day 2024: A brief look at the history of the bagel

Fresh bagels at Bagel Masters in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, on April 19, 2023.

The bagel originated in 13th century in what is now Poland, according to National Geographic, which credits the history to Maria Balinska, author of "The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread." Jewish bakers made larger ring-shaped boiled breads, then transitioned to a smaller single serving bread known as the "bajgiel" in Polish and "beygal" in Yiddish.

Bagels came to the U.S. as a food with European Jews who began immigrating in the 19th century. By the mid-60s, bagels were the "fastest-drawing bun in the yeast," the New York Daily News reported in 1965, National Geographic says.

Enough about the background of the bagel. Here's where to get some deals on one to munch yourself. Make sure to check your local bagel spots' social media accounts for promotions, too.

National Bagel Day 2024: Einstein Bros. is offering deal on free bagel and cream cheese

To celebrate National Bagel Day, Einstein Bros. Bagels is giving all those who join the chain's Shmear Society Rewards loyalty program in January a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has a National Bagel Day deal that lasts all month long. Those who join the chain's Shmear Society Rewards loyalty program in January will get a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase. ​To sign up, go to the Einstein Bros. Bagels website. Members also accrue points towards free food, Unlimited Free Coffee whenever ordering in the app or online and a Free Egg Sandwich birthday reward. ​

Story continues

"As far as we’re concerned, fresh-baked bagels are always worthy of a celebration," said Chef Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels, in a press release. "There’s no better excuse than National Bagel Day to brighten everyone’s day with a fresh-baked bagel and cream cheese.”

Einstein Bros. Bagels – part of Panera Brands, which also includes Panera Bread, Manhattan Bagel and Caribou Coffee – has nearly 700 locations in the U.S.

National Bagel Day 2024: Manhattan Bagel is offering a freebie

Speaking of Manhattan Bagel, the restaurant chain – with about 70 locations in Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia – has deal similar to Einstein's. If you sign up for Manhattan Bagel's eClub loyalty program by Monday you can get a special offer: a free bagel and cream cheese.

The National Bagel Day countdown starts now! Just 3 days to go until our favorite day of the year... 🥯 Be sure to sign up for our Fresh Bites eClub for an exclusive offer: https://t.co/AC4Zz8bkUs#nationalbagelday #bagelday #bagellovers pic.twitter.com/YenIwhzo8C — Manhattan Bagel (@ManhattanBagel) January 12, 2024

​National Bagel Day 2024: Biggby Coffee has 50% off bagel and cream cheese

On National Bagel Day, Monday, Jan. 15, Biggby Coffee is offering customers 50% off any bagel and cream cheese with a purchase of a 24-ounce specialty beverage purchase.

The company, based in East Lansing, Michigan, has more than 360 locations in states including Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Idaho, Georgia and Florida.

Biggby Coffee is offering customers 50% off any bagel and cream cheese with a purchase of a 24-oz. specialty beverage purchase on National Bagel Day on Jan. 15.

Caribou Coffee Perks plan leads to bagel bargains in January

It's not specifically a National Bagel Day deal, but Caribou Coffee has some deals in January for members of its Caribou Perks loyalty program that can get you a bargain on a bagel, bagel sandwich or other bakery and egg breakfast item. The Minneapolis-based chain with nearly 400 U.S. locations, has three Caribou Combos, starting at $5, available in stores, online and in the Caribou Coffee app:

$5 small Coffee of the Day (typically priced at $2.69), plus any bakery item.

$7 small Hot or Iced Latte (typically $4.69), plus any bakery item.

$9 small Hot or Iced Latte plus any egg breakfast item.

Friendly reminder! 🌟 Caribou Combos are here to elevate your morning routine. Your go-to duos are bundled up and ready to add some delight to your day. Don't miss out on this Caribou Perks ® Member exclusive deal! ☕🎈 pic.twitter.com/kGwKibr83N — Caribou Coffee (@cariboucoffee) January 2, 2024

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Bagel Day 2024: Einstein Bros. freebie and other deals