National Bank of Canada announces that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in virtual mode only

MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank announced today an update relative to its annual meeting scheduled on April 22, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. (EDT). The meeting will be held in virtual format only due to the health and safety risks associated with the evolution of COVID-19.

Participants who wish to attend the annual meeting will be able to join the webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/409219865 or by phone in listen-only mode at 1-855-468-0518 (access code 9130826). All the details to access the annual meeting are also available on our website. National Bank would like to thank its shareholders and other stakeholders for their understanding.

With $367 billion in assets as at January 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 27,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

