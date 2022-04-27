U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    -1.35 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,228.79
    -11.39 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,457.05
    -33.69 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,905.90
    +15.43 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.57
    -1.13 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.40
    -15.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0100 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7700
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9760
    +0.7660 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,707.70
    -1,070.86 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.49
    +6.57 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,424.16
    +37.97 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

National Bank of Canada's Economics and Strategy Group Receives the Consensus Economics Award for Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NA-PC.TO
  • NA-PE.TO
  • NA-PG.TO
  • NA-PS.TO
  • NA-PW.TO
  • NA.TO

MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada's Economics and Strategy Group has been named the most accurate forecaster in Canada for 2021 by the Consensus Economics firm. This recognition is based on the annual Forecast Accuracy Award (FAA) calculation carried out by Consensus Economics for countries in the G7 and Western Europe. 2021 FAA winners have been recognized for their high-quality research, their commitment to regular forecasts and their ability to identify most accurately the trends and levels of key indicators over the 24-month forecasting cycle.

National Bank Logo (CNW Group/National Bank of Canada)
National Bank Logo (CNW Group/National Bank of Canada)

"This recognition from Consensus Economics is a testament to the team's hard work and focus on rigour and critical thinking. We're committed to developing economic projections that are grounded in the reality of our clients' business plans and that take into account as much as possible the economic, political and social changes taking place in the world," said Stéfane Marion, Chief Economist and Strategist at National Bank of Canada.

Over the coming months, the Economics and Strategy Group expects the Bank of Canada to continue to normalize interest rates in response to the country's tight labour market and the impact of the Chinese government's zero-COVID policy on supply chains, which will continue to exert upward pressure on inflation. Although GDP growth is expected to decelerate over the upcoming quarters, Canada remains well-positioned to deal with the uncertain geopolitical context thanks to its economic structure.

Related links:

About National Bank of Canada
With $367 billion in assets as at January 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 27,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c6355.html

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • 1 Big Move by Shopify Could Prove to Be an Amazing Investment

    It has been painful for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders recently with shares down almost 70% year to date. Investors have worried about high inflation on consumer staples weakening demand for nonessential goods like those sold by Shopify merchants. It is worth buying for many reasons, one being its continued efforts to innovate and create a better platform for its merchants.

  • Palantir Technologies Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock took investors on a wild ride after it went public via a direct listing on Sept. 30, 2020. What does Palantir do? Palantir operates two main software platforms: Gotham, which serves government clients; and Foundry, which serves large enterprises and private organizations.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Apple’s Huge Buyback Will Need to Come With Blowout Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA massive buyback may not be enough for Apple Inc. investors amid the worst month for big tech since the global financial crisis. The market’s reaction to Alphabet I

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy After Falling 40% From All-Time Highs?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continue to get clobbered. Several worries are conspiring to bring down Nvidia, the semiconductor industry, and tech in general right now: The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike posturing, calls for a slowdown in consumer spending, and a possible reduction in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) needed in cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia faced challenges like this just a few years ago.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Boeing Is Still on a Glide Path to Lower Lows

    The Boeing Company reported its first-quarter results Wednesday morning, which missed both on earnings per share and revenue. In the daily bar chart of BA, below, we can see that the shares have made lower highs and lower lows the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from June and tells us that sellers of BA have been more aggressive than buyers for a prolonged period of time.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Cenovus triples dividend as robust crude prices boost profit beat

    U.S-listed shares of the oil and gas producer, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, were up as much as 5.65% in premarket trading. Brent crude, the global benchmark was trading at $105.25 a barrel on Wednesday. The company, which agreed to buy rival Husky Energy last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, said upstream production rose to 798,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 769,254 boepd a year earlier.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple Your Money

    Tech stocks have practically gone straight down since peaking last November. Three stocks with the potential to triple simply by returning to their all-time highs are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Shopify provides the tools necessary to sell products online, including a website and credit card processing.

  • Boeing's 'dreadful' quarter is just more bad news for investors, analyst says

    Shares of Boeing Co. dropped 3.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, putting them on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since November 2020, after the aerospace and defense giant's first-quarter results missed expectations by wide margins. Analyst Robert Stallard at Vertical Research Partners said that while the 737 MAX situation has improved and the 787 situation should improve this year, there is now a two-year 777X delay and the T-7 trainer joining the list of fi

  • Jim Cramer Suggests 2 Airline Stocks to Buy; Here’s What Morgan Stanley Thinks

    This last week of April is bringing us another round of the market volatility that we’ve been seeing all year. Conditions like these – featuring sharp swings both up and down – are confusing but not necessarily bad for investors. There are opportunities to be found, and that’s the key point in the view of CNBC's Jim Cramer. In fact, Cramer is not shy about making two specific recommendations for investors given today’s market conditions. Cramer is recommending airline stocks. Not the smaller dis

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • Boeing’s Earnings Were Supposed to Get Better. They Got Worse.

    Boeing reports a first-quarter loss of $2.75 a share from $14 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for a loss of about 15 cents a share on sales of $15.9 billion.

  • The bond market has crashed. Why one strategist says embrace the pain and get back in.

    The bond market has seen its biggest drawdown since the 1980s -- and one strategist says now is the time to get back in.

  • Boeing Reports Wider Loss, Surprise Revenue Decline Amid Ongoing Jet Delays

    Boeing reported a big loss and weak revenue, with jet delays continuing. Boeing stock fell, deep in a downtrend.