National Bank of Canada's (TSE:NA) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of February to CA$1.06. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

National Bank of Canada's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

National Bank of Canada has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 74%, which means that National Bank of Canada would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 3.1% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 49% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

National Bank of Canada Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$1.66 total annually to CA$4.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.8% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

We Could See National Bank of Canada's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that National Bank of Canada has grown earnings per share at 9.5% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

We Really Like National Bank of Canada's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 National Bank of Canada analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company.

