U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.25
    +16.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,751.00
    +133.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,927.00
    +58.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.80
    +7.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.11
    -1.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.30
    -19.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.39 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1062
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4170
    +0.0900 (+3.87%)
     

  • Vix

    20.15
    +0.82 (+4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3122
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7090
    +1.0210 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,209.98
    -2,187.93 (-4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.84
    -42.41 (-3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.34
    +26.66 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JUST IN:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected

National Bank Holdings Corporation announces agreement to acquire Bank of Jackson Hole with operations in Jackson Hole and Boise

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
National Bank Holdings Corporation
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NBHC
National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation

Strategic acquisition serves to accelerate growth in the fast-growing Rocky Mountain Region

  • Pro Forma NBHC $8.8 billion in total assets and $7.7 billion in total deposits

  • Expansion in fast-growing and attractive Rocky Mountain region

  • Positioned for growth with strong focus on commercial and business banking clients

  • Addition of favorable Wyoming-domiciled trust business

DENVER, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC, “NBH” or the “Company”), the holding company for NBH Bank, today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to acquire Bancshares of Jackson Hole Incorporated (“BOJH”), the holding company for Bank of Jackson Hole with operations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Boise, Idaho. Upon completion of the transaction, NBHC will have approximately $8.8 billion in pro forma assets and $7.7 billion in total deposits, and becomes the #2 ranked bank by deposits in Teton County, Wyoming.

Founded in 1982, BOJH is a full service community bank with a Wyoming-domiciled trust business. BOJH had $623.4 million in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Additionally, BOJH had $1.6 billion in assets, $1.5 billion in deposits, $1.0 billion in loans, and 12 banking centers as of December 31, 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome a high quality franchise with strong ties to their communities into the NBH family,” said Tim Laney, Chairman, President and CEO of National Bank Holdings Corporation. “Bank of Jackson Hole brings a successful trust business, a deep commitment to the local community and exceptional client service. Together our organizations will offer expanded banking services for our clients, enhanced career opportunities for our associates, and a strong commitment to making a difference in the communities we serve. By gaining entry into the fast-growing Jackson Hole and Boise markets, we strengthen our position as the premier Rocky Mountain regional bank focused on commercial and business banking.”

Upon the closing of the transaction, Pete Lawton, Chairman and CEO of Bank of Jackson Hole will continue to lead the bank in Wyoming and serve in a strategic leadership role at NBH Bank.

“We are excited about this new chapter for Bank of Jackson Hole,” stated BOJH CEO Pete Lawton. “NBH Bank offers growth opportunities for our institution and will strengthen our ability to support the communities we serve,” he went on to note.

Under the terms of the agreement, BOJH shareholders will receive approximately $53.0 million of cash consideration and approximately 4.4 million shares of NBH common stock, subject to certain potential adjustments. The transaction has a value of $230.0 million in the aggregate, based on NBH’s closing price of $40.28 on March 31, 2022.

"The growth potential in the next few years for BOJH is remarkable,” shared Tom Biolchini, President of Bancshares of Jackson Hole Incorporated. “Finding the right partner who shares our values and corporate culture was essential in helping us achieve BOJH’s goals. Our family is elated that we found that partnership in NBH."

The proposed transaction, has been approved by the organizations’ respective boards of directors, and is subject to the approval of BOJH’s shareholders, regulatory approval, and other customary closing conditions. NBH Bank expects to close the proposed transaction during the second half of 2022.

NBH Bank has a strong history of supporting the communities it serves. Since 2016, the NBH Bank Do More Charity Challenge® event has raised nearly $1.5 million to support local non-profits. The NBH Charitable Foundation, formed in 2019, is committed to helping people find meaningful work, affordable housing, and financial freedom. In 2021, NBH Bank was recognized again in Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies and among the top public companies for shareholder value creation. Newsweek named us the #1 best small bank in Colorado for 2021, and Bank Director ranked us #9 in the Best Small Regional Banks for 2022.

BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP served as legal counsel to National Bank Holdings Corporation. D.A. Davidson & Co. served as financial advisor, and Fenimore Kay Harrison LLP served as legal counsel to Bancshares of Jackson Hole Incorporated.

Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to review the merger at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 1, 2022. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (800) 289-0720 using the confirmation code of 9772123 or asking for the National Bank Holdings Corporation Conference Call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call’s completion through April 6, 2022 by dialing (888) 203-1112 using the Confirmation Code of 9772123.

About National Bank Holding Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 81 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; and in Texas, Utah and New Mexico, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

About Bank of Jackson Hole (BoJH):
More Than a Branch, Our Roots Are Decades Deep. Since 1982, BoJH has stayed true to the formula that has made a successful community bank. Banking with BoJH offers customers the benefits of community expertise, management and ownership, along with quick and professional customer service and state-of-the-art technology for all banking needs. With nine branches and 14 strategically located ATMs, our customers can be assisted wherever is closest to home or simply on the way. Trust & Wealth Partners and Private Banking services round out the offerings at BoJH to provide a full-range financial relationship.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "would," "should," "could," "may," "predict," "seek," "potential," "will," "estimate," "target," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" or similar expressions that relate to the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger on the expected terms and schedule; delay in closing the merger; difficulties and delays in integrating the NBH and BoJH businesses or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the proposed transaction, ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; effects of any potential government shutdowns; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; with respect to our mortgage business, the inability to negotiate fees with investors for the purchase of our loans or our obligation to indemnify purchasers or repurchase related loans; the Company’s ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company’s ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company’s stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; the effects of tax legislation, including the potential of future increases to prevailing tax rules, or challenges to our position; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services, including in the digital technology space our digital solution 2UniFi; the Company’s continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future credit reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; a cybersecurity incident, data breach or a failure of a key information technology system; adverse effects due to the novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the Company and its clients, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the adverse impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Analysts/Institutional Investors:

Aldis Birkans, 720-554-6640

Chief Financial Officer

ir@nationalbankholdings.com

or

Media:

Jody Soper, 303-784-5925

Chief Marketing Officer

Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

3-31-22
3-31-22


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • Nio deliveries reach a quarterly record of nearly 25,800 EVs in Q1, stock surges

    Shares of Nio Inc. climbed 5.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the China-based electric vehicle maker benefited from a broad rally in Chinese ADRs and after the company reported vehicle delivery data. The company said it delivered 9,985 vehicles in March, up 37.6% from the same period a year ago. The deliveries included 163 ET7s, the company's premium smart electric sedan that started being delivered on March 28. In the first quarter, NIO deliveries grew 28.5% from a year ago to a quarterly rec

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • 2 Meme Stocks Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

    Meme stocks are unpredictable because they aren't grounded in strong fundamentals, and instead are dependent on internet trends and what's popular on social media. It can be exciting to jump on a red-hot stock that looks like it's destined to continue going higher, but the danger is that once the party and the hype are over, you could be left holding a very expensive bag. A couple of meme stocks that stand out as incredibly risky today are Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

  • 3 High Dividend REITs Capable Of Withstanding Interest Rate Hikes

    Real estate may have benefited from the long stretch of historically low interest rates more than any other sector. Cheap debt has a direct impact on cash flow, which means more capital to grow and more cash to distribute to shareholders. REITs performed especially well because of low interest rates, since bonds and other fixed-income investments weren’t providing attractive yields. Income-focused investors began looking for alternative options and the booming real estate market made REITs that

  • BlackBerry Stock Falls as Revenue Misses Estimates

    Fourth-quarter revenue at BlackBerry's cybersecurity unit was $122 million, flat with a year earlier.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most highly publicized and widely followed companies on Wall Street. There's no arguing, however, that Tesla has changed the way the public at large views electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the industry leader in the process. Investors considering buying Tesla stock or adding to an existing position are faced with an interesting conundrum: Should they buy shares now, or wait until after the stock split?

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.

  • Will GameStop Regret the Upcoming Stock Split?

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is planning to split its stock, probably later this year. Investors love the idea, sending GameStop shares as much as 22.5% higher in Thursday's after-hours trading. What is GameStop doing?

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.