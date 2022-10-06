U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.93 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.91
    +1.15 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +0.15 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9795
    -0.0089 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0155 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1190
    +0.5090 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,044.06
    -58.44 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.01 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release

National Bank Holdings Corporation
·2 min read
National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) expects to report its third quarter financial results after the markets close on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 28, 2022. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (800) 207-0148 using the participant passcode of 505767 and asking for the NBHC Q3 2022 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call’s completion through November 02, 2022, by dialing (888) 203-1112 using the confirmation code of 5862163. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 98 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust business is operated under its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah and New Mexico, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. For the recently acquired banking centers in Utah and Idaho, NBH Bank will operate as Rock Canyon Bank and Bright Bank, respectively, until integration. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, or nbhbank.com. Or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

Contact:

 

Analysts/Institutional Investors:

Media:

Aldis Birkans, 720-554-6640

Jody Soper, 303-784-5925

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Marketing Officer

ir@nationalbankholdings.com

Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Withering Today

    As of mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock was doing the opposite of growing. On news of a payout for one of the agricultural and cannabis cultivation retailer's departed executives, investors were trading the shares down by over 4%. After market hours Tuesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro detailed in a regulatory filing the pay package it's doling out to former CFO Cory Miller.

  • Why Upstart Rallied Today

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) rallied 5.3% on Thursday, as of 1:44 p.m. ET. The beaten-down fintech stock has fallen some 95% from all-time highs posted last year; however, with a lot of fear baked into the stock already, the stock is in rally mode as investors look for a path to recovery. Upstart is a financially sensitive stock, and investors seemed to take heart in some economic data this week that indicated inflation may be softening.

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carnival Stock

    Cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become a popular comeback story on Wall Street. COVID-19 did a lot of damage to tourism-focused companies like Carnival, which are just now getting their sea legs back under them. Carnival could hit the high seas at full capacity over the next several years.

  • Pinterest stock jumps on a Goldman Sachs upgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Pinterest stock after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock.

  • Buy Verizon Stock for a Turnaround and Its Big Dividend, Says Analyst

    Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upgraded Verizon stock to Outperform from Perform, citing its cheap valuation and attractive 6.6% dividend yield.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for October 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for October 2022.

  • Oil price forecasts predict $110 per barrel amid OPEC+ production cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at how oil markets are performing amid news that OPEC+ is cutting its production.

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • 12 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best EV stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. Countries around the world are pushing policies to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • Top 20 Drug Companies in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 20 drug companies in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the top 5 drug companies in the world in 2022. While major pharmaceutical companies have always been derided for considering profits over the well-being […]

  • Down 19%, This Top Dividend Stock Looks Set to Soar in the Coming Years

    With the market stumbling again over the last few weeks, shares of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) have plunged 19% below their recent high. The sell-off has pushed the energy infrastructure giant's dividend yield up to 7%. Enbridge recently enhanced its ability to grow by making several value-enhancing moves.

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.