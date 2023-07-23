National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 20, 2023

Tim Laney: Thank you, Anna. Good morning, and welcome to National Bank Holdings' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm joined by Aldis Birkans, our Chief Financial Officer. We delivered solid earnings for the quarter, representing a year-to-date increase of $34.1 million or 88% over prior year same period earnings. Our core earnings engine remains strong and adjusting for the impact of investment valuations met our expectations. Our credit quality is excellent, and our core deposits grew 29% annualized during the second quarter, with a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.08% an ample liquidity, we continue to serve as a source of strength in our markets. And on that note, I'll turn the call over to Aldis. Aldis?

Aldis Birkans: All right. Well, thank you, Tim, and good morning. Thank you for joining our earnings call this quarter. For the second quarter 2023, we reported net earnings of $32.6 million or $0.85 per diluted share. The closing and integration of the Cambr acquisition has gone extremely well, and it has -- it already is contributing nicely to our financial results. The core deposits growing $539 million this quarter or 29% annualized. On a year-over-year basis, we have grown our quarterly pre-provision net revenue by $14.5 million or 49%, driven by strong organic balance sheet growth, well executed acquisitions, and as always, strong discipline on expenses. We continue to be pleased with the organic loan growth our teams have generated.

During the second quarter, our loan balances grew 3.8% annualized. And on a year-to-date basis, our loan growth has been 5.4% annualized. Entering the second half of 2023, our loan pipelines are strong, which should allow us to achieve our full year loan growth guidance of mid- to high single digits. As I previously mentioned, our core deposit balances grew $539 million during the quarter, which allowed us to pay down the more expensive FHLB debt and bring our loan-to-deposit ratio down to 91%. During our first -- first quarter's earnings call, we mentioned that market conditions were demanding more aggressive deposit pricing, and that is reflected in this quarter's cost of deposits. Nevertheless, our total deposit beta to date through this cycle remains quite low at 22%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the quarter came in at $91.2 million, down $5.1 million from the prior quarter, driven by higher cost of deposits. The second quarter's new loan originations of $362 million came in at an average weighted yield of 8.2%, which resulted in our loan book yield increasing 24 basis points to 6.15%. The resulting net interest margin was 4.07%, and we project NIM to dip slightly below 4% for the second half of 2023. In terms of our asset quality, it remains strong with just 2 basis points of annualized net charge-offs and 1.25% allowance to total loans. This quarter's provision expense covered new loan growth, nominal charge-offs and supported the slight increase in the reserve requirements based on the CECL model macroeconomic outlook changes.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter was $13.8 million. Included in this quarter's results was $4.1 million in impairments related to our venture capital investments. This was a result of our quarterly equity investment assessment process, where we review the financial performance and market dynamics underlying our investments. Excluding this impact, our core banking fees grew $3.3 million versus the prior quarter with an impressive 89% annualized. Service and bank card income increased $797,000 on a linked quarter basis and $1 million over the same quarter last year. Other banking income increased $2.5 million on a linked quarter basis, mainly driven by Cambr fees and pickup in our mortgage banking income. Looking ahead for the second half of 2023, we project noninterest income to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter totaled $61 million, which was effectively flat with the prior quarter excluding the first quarter's onetime $2.5 million payroll tax credit benefits. Expenses continue to be well controlled, and for the second half of 2023, we are projecting noninterest expense to be in the range of $123 million to $125 million. Finally, our capital ratios remained strong at 11.08% common equity Tier 1 ratio and 9.15% Tier 1 leverage ratio. And we maintained sufficient excess capital to provide for various strategic options. Tim, with that, I'll turn it back to you.

Tim Laney: Thank you, Aldis. We remain focused on earning the full relationship of our clients. A focus on deposit growth and treasury management is not new to us. It's in fact, a core strength. We operate with zero broker deposits and a high level of noninterest-bearing deposits. With regard to credit, we have a comparatively low CRE exposure, and we continue to build and manage a diversified and granular loan portfolio. Finally, we operate in attractive markets that we believe will support tremendous growth opportunities for NBH. And on that note, Anna, we are ready to open up the line for questions.

