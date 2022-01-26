U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

National Bank Selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for a Fourth Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank announced that it has been selected for the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. The Index recognizes companies around the world that are committed to transparency reporting and advancing gender equality. This year's Index consists of 418 companies headquartered across 45 countries and regions.

National Bank of Canada logo (CNW Group/National Bank of Canada)
National Bank of Canada logo (CNW Group/National Bank of Canada)

"Year after year, our inclusive corporate culture remains a priority. We're committed to improving our practices and listening to our employees in line with our objective of being one of the most stimulating workplaces in the country. I'm proud of the actions we've taken to provide an environment that promotes women's full potential," said Brigitte Hébert, Executive Vice-President – Employee Experience at National Bank.

"We are proud to recognize National Bank and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

For more information on our commitment to inclusion and diversity, visit nbc.ca.

About National Bank of Canada
With $356 billion in assets as at October 31, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c4071.html

