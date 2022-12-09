U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

National Best Places to Work Multifamily®: 2023 Official Ranking Announced

·4 min read

Multifamily Leadership has announced the official ranking for the National Best Places to Work Multifamily® for 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Leadership announced the official ranking for the 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily® Program. Listmakers found out how they ranked at the Multifamily Innovation® Summit in Phoenix, AZ featuring the Multifamily Innovation® Showcase, remarks from top CEOs and Executives, red carpet photos, high-energy music, and an incredible evening of celebration.

In addition to attendees from the ranking top multifamily companies, there were hundreds of multifamily owners and operators who attended to better understand what these organizations are doing in order to have received this honored designation.

The Multifamily Industry, serving apartments and their residents, contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Not only do apartment homes drive jobs that strengthen local communities, individuals and families also realize the value of renting as a smart choice in today's economy.

As CEOs and executive teams create culture and innovation around the resident experience, employee engagement is seen as a key driver to meet multiple challenges. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® program recognizes those companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments often acknowledging that employees can be a company's strongest and most valuable asset.

The rigorous assessment process evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry.

Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership says, "If you want to know if it's a great place to work, you ask the people who work there. Next-generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact on the world. They want to know the vision and mission of the organization and that the leaders of the organization are going to drive that mission and vision."

The program also helps companies who want to improve their business. Whether or not they make the list, an "Insights Report" is presented to each participating company. This report summarizes employee engagement and satisfaction data, the "Multifamily Leadership Benchmark Report," and the transcript of employee written comments. It is then used by many organizations to make significant improvements in their workplace culture.

The business environment of the 21st century is characterized not just by competition and ever-increasing technologies, but also by a heightened appreciation for the quality of the workplace. In a world of continuously shrinking margins and challenges attracting a next-generation workforce, a progressive leadership strategy is critical to creating and sustaining a competitive advantage. One measure of such strategies is the quality of the workplace experience. Indeed, the enhanced awareness of the importance of creating great workplaces is evidenced by the growing body of literature regarding workplace excellence.

Nationally Ranked 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily®, in order by category:

Management/Owners Under 5,000 Units

  1. NorthPoint Management

  2. Frankforter Group

  3. FCI Residential

  4. Redwood Property Investors, LLC

  5. Stoa Group

  6. Luves Management LLC DBA City Heights Asset Management LLC

  7. Baron Properties

  8. The Garrett Companies

  9. Hankin Apartments

  10. The RADCO Companies

  11. StoneRiver Company

  12. Croatan Investments

  13. Confluence Communities

  14. Apartment Dynamics

  15. Zocalo Community Development

  16. Perennial Properties

  17. CHARLESGATE

  18. Marquis Asset Management

  19. The Prime Company

  20. Peg Property Management Group

  21. Ginsburg Development Companies

  22. O'Brien Realty Group

  23. Lawson

  24. Keener Management

Management/Owners 5,000 - 20,000 Units

  1. Scully Company

  2. RealSource Properties

  3. The Bascom Group

  4. Eenhoorn, LLC

  5. Picerne Real Estate Group

  6. The Franklin Johnston Group

  7. Continental Properties

  8. Weller Management

  9. The REMM Group

  10. PLK Communities

  11. GoldOller Real Estate Investments

  12. ITEX

  13. Presidium

  14. Passco Companies

  15. Peak Properties

  16. Indus Communities

  17. IMT Residential

  18. JVM Realty

  19. The Life Properties

  20. Alco Management, Inc.

  21. Chestnut Hill Realty

  22. BSR REIT

  23. SYNC Residential

  24. Berger Rental Communities

  25. The Westover Companies

  26. Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.

  27. Lantower Residential

  28. Laramar Group

  29. LURIN Property Management

  30. Decron Properties

  31. DASMEN Residential

  32. GrayCo Properties, LLC

  33. Portico Property Management

  34. WRH Realty Services, Inc.

  35. ResProp Management

  36. Ashford Communities

  37. Avanti Residential

Management/Owners 20,000+ Units

  1. Fogelman Properties

  2. Gables Residential

  3. Mission Rock Residential, LLC

  4. Valiant Residential

  5. Northland Investment Corporation

  6. Morgan Properties

  7. Security Properties

Suppliers/Vendors

  1. ApartmentGeofencing.com

  2. Poole & Poole Architecture, LLC

  3. Leonardo247, Inc.

  4. Knock CRM

  5. The KSC Group

  6. RentDebt Automated Collections

  7. Respage

  8. REPLI

  9. Domuso

  10. Rently

  11. LoanBoss

  12. Apartment SEO, LLC

  13. Zego

  14. MRI Software

  15. WeDoTrash

For more information about, and to register for, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program, go to www.multifamilyleadership.com

Media Contact:
Patrick Antrim
contact@muiltifamilyleadership.com
480-719-4409

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-best-places-to-work-multifamily-2023-official-ranking-announced-301698731.html

SOURCE Multifamily Leadership

