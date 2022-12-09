National Best Places to Work Multifamily®: 2023 Official Ranking Announced
Multifamily Leadership has announced the official ranking for the National Best Places to Work Multifamily® for 2023
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Leadership announced the official ranking for the 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily® Program. Listmakers found out how they ranked at the Multifamily Innovation® Summit in Phoenix, AZ featuring the Multifamily Innovation® Showcase, remarks from top CEOs and Executives, red carpet photos, high-energy music, and an incredible evening of celebration.
In addition to attendees from the ranking top multifamily companies, there were hundreds of multifamily owners and operators who attended to better understand what these organizations are doing in order to have received this honored designation.
The Multifamily Industry, serving apartments and their residents, contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Not only do apartment homes drive jobs that strengthen local communities, individuals and families also realize the value of renting as a smart choice in today's economy.
As CEOs and executive teams create culture and innovation around the resident experience, employee engagement is seen as a key driver to meet multiple challenges. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® program recognizes those companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments often acknowledging that employees can be a company's strongest and most valuable asset.
The rigorous assessment process evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry.
Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership says, "If you want to know if it's a great place to work, you ask the people who work there. Next-generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact on the world. They want to know the vision and mission of the organization and that the leaders of the organization are going to drive that mission and vision."
The program also helps companies who want to improve their business. Whether or not they make the list, an "Insights Report" is presented to each participating company. This report summarizes employee engagement and satisfaction data, the "Multifamily Leadership Benchmark Report," and the transcript of employee written comments. It is then used by many organizations to make significant improvements in their workplace culture.
The business environment of the 21st century is characterized not just by competition and ever-increasing technologies, but also by a heightened appreciation for the quality of the workplace. In a world of continuously shrinking margins and challenges attracting a next-generation workforce, a progressive leadership strategy is critical to creating and sustaining a competitive advantage. One measure of such strategies is the quality of the workplace experience. Indeed, the enhanced awareness of the importance of creating great workplaces is evidenced by the growing body of literature regarding workplace excellence.
Nationally Ranked 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily®, in order by category:
Management/Owners Under 5,000 Units
NorthPoint Management
Frankforter Group
FCI Residential
Redwood Property Investors, LLC
Stoa Group
Luves Management LLC DBA City Heights Asset Management LLC
Baron Properties
The Garrett Companies
Hankin Apartments
The RADCO Companies
StoneRiver Company
Croatan Investments
Confluence Communities
Apartment Dynamics
Zocalo Community Development
Perennial Properties
CHARLESGATE
Marquis Asset Management
The Prime Company
Peg Property Management Group
Ginsburg Development Companies
O'Brien Realty Group
Lawson
Keener Management
Management/Owners 5,000 - 20,000 Units
Scully Company
RealSource Properties
The Bascom Group
Eenhoorn, LLC
Picerne Real Estate Group
The Franklin Johnston Group
Continental Properties
Weller Management
The REMM Group
PLK Communities
GoldOller Real Estate Investments
ITEX
Presidium
Passco Companies
Peak Properties
Indus Communities
IMT Residential
JVM Realty
The Life Properties
Alco Management, Inc.
Chestnut Hill Realty
BSR REIT
SYNC Residential
Berger Rental Communities
The Westover Companies
Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.
Lantower Residential
Laramar Group
LURIN Property Management
Decron Properties
DASMEN Residential
GrayCo Properties, LLC
Portico Property Management
WRH Realty Services, Inc.
ResProp Management
Ashford Communities
Avanti Residential
Management/Owners 20,000+ Units
Fogelman Properties
Gables Residential
Mission Rock Residential, LLC
Valiant Residential
Northland Investment Corporation
Morgan Properties
Security Properties
Suppliers/Vendors
ApartmentGeofencing.com
Poole & Poole Architecture, LLC
Leonardo247, Inc.
Knock CRM
The KSC Group
RentDebt Automated Collections
Respage
REPLI
Domuso
Rently
LoanBoss
Apartment SEO, LLC
Zego
MRI Software
WeDoTrash
For more information about, and to register for, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program, go to www.multifamilyleadership.com
