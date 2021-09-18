U.S. markets closed

NATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. - FIZZ

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into National Beverage Corp. (NasdaqGS: FIZZ).

(PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick &amp; Foti, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On August 4, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $481,000 fine and cease-and-desist order levied against the Company for failing to disclose benefits received by the Company's CEO from 2016 to 2020 consisting of regular use of a company-owned aircraft to take personal domestic and foreign trips.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether National Beverage's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to National Beverage's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of National Beverage shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fizz/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-beverage-investigation-continued-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-continues-to-investigate-the-officers-and-directors-of-national-beverage-corp---fizz-301379836.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

