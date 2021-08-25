U.S. markets closed

National Black Business Month Spotlight

·3 min read

Texas Based Healthcare Conglomerate, Altruist Home Care Solutions Acquires Promed Home Health

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altruist Home Care Solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Promed Home Health. This acquisition, which will expand their service area into Tarrant County and Ft. Worth, allows Promed to be placed under the Altruist Home Care Solutions umbrella, which currently houses Altruist Home Health Care, Altruist Hospice and Tender Hands Home Healthcare.

This move will also expand the insurance Altruist accepts and opens the door for them to service patients covered under various insurance companies, including Medicare, United Health, Amerigroup, Cigna, Humana, Children's Health, Aetna, UT Southwestern, Texas Health Resources, Independent Medical Systems, USA Managed Care and Galaxy Health Network are among the many providers where patients' home care, hospice and personal assistant services benefits can be utilized.

The acquisition also places Promed under a Black-owned business, a move deemed appropriate for August's observance of National Black Business Month. Black business owners account for about 10 percent of U.S. businesses and about 30 percent of all minority-owned businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, that amounts to approximately two million companies owned by African Americans. Nearly 40 percent of Black-owned businesses are in health care and social assistance. Historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan, Sr. founded National Black Business Month in August 2004.

Lalanii Wilson-Jones, Altruist Home Care Solutions' founder and CEO, is on a mission to organize a one-stop healthcare conglomerate focusing on all health care needs that are non-facility based and can be done in home. This includes home health, hospice, personal care services, and pediatrics, all of which are crucial during this time. The acquisition of Promed moves her a step closer to becoming the only African American or minority-owned enterprise with concentrations in all those sectors in Texas.

About Altruist Home Health Care Solutions:
Altruist Home Health Care is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality health care possible with sincerity, honor and in good faith. Altruists' care team members work in conjunction with primary care physicians, families and patients to ensure the highest level of service. They also routinely coordinate and implement holistic care plans with healthcare professionals, in order to meet patients' specific needs. Altruist Home Health Care offers skilled services on an intermittent or consistent basis, as needed, to people of all ages. Altruists' patients have a choice to remain with their current primary care physician.

About Lalanii Wilson-Jones
Lalanii Wilson-Jones is a business powerhouse with successful imprints in the healthcare, education, beauty, entertainment and wellness sectors. With offices across the state of Texas, she has excelled as a powerful chief executive officer and executive director of more than a dozen dynamic companies. Her parent company, Mogul247 Enterprises leads her ambitious collection of companies including Altruist Home Care Solutions, the parent company of Altruist Home Health Care, Inc., Altruist Hospice, Promed Home Health and Tender Hands Home Health Care, Inc.; Stepping Stones Early Child Development Centers with five locations in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex; and Houston-based Briar Patch Learning Center. Lalanii Wilson-Jones is a nationally recognized as a front runner in business and entrepreneurship. She is also an accomplished author with the release of her new urban fiction novel, Sugar Mama: A Keilanii Jennings Saga, and a rising media personality who will debut her podcast, Big Texas Bossin' on September 30, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kayla Tucker Adams; KTA Media Group, 317439@email4pr.com; 214-403-9852 cell

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-black-business-month-spotlight-301363048.html

SOURCE Altruist Home Care Solutions

