U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,291.66
    -13.54 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,095.73
    -56.28 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,013.67
    -88.88 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.80
    -23.73 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.78
    +1.25 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    -7.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.23 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8790
    +0.0550 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0000
    +0.7850 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,472.60
    -356.26 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.71
    -14.10 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

National Black Farmers President Boyd Disappointed Biden Reneged on Debt Relief for Black Farmers

·2 min read

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Abandons Black Farmers Debt Relief, Senator Schumer Vows Support for Boyd's Call for Farm Foreclosure Moratorium

BOYDTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "President Biden must move quickly to protect Black Farmers now that he has repealed promised debt relief for Black farmers provided in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 because white farmers were claiming reverse discrimination. We have days, not weeks and months, to save many Black, Native American, and other farmers of color from ruin. Black farmers are facing record costs for inputs like fuel and fertilizer and soaring land costs. We cannot and will not trust a President who doesn't honor his commitments to have a sit-down meeting with me and breaks his promises during a 40-year record high cost of inputs and food crisis facing America.

President Biden and his team in the White House must take personal responsibility for this new Inflation Reduction Act now law. The President's legacy – and the future of thousands of Black, Native American and other farmers of color – hangs in the balance. Once again, I urge President Biden to honor his commitments to us and those thousands of Black, Native American, and other farmers of color who were given 120% debt forgiveness last year that has been taken away with the stroke of pen.

I'm calling on President Biden to issue a moratorium on farm foreclosures TODAY." John Boyd, Jr., President, National Black Farmers Association

We are also calling on Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to honor his commitment made on the Joe Madison the Black Eagle podcast celebrating the Inflaction Reduction Act: "Persist, Don't Quit & God Will Reward You" to work with John Boyd, President, National Black Farmers Association to secure a Farm Foreclosure Moratorium to American Farmers." (https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/chuck-schumer-celebrates-the-inflation-reduction-act/id1549272303?i=1000575778895)

WATCH NOW: Black farmers say Inflation Reduction Act reneges on promises for debt relief

We call upon our fellow farmers, neighbors and friends to join John Boyd in his call for President Joe Biden to issue a Farm Foreclosure Moratorium to save American Farmers. The Biden Farm Foreclosure Moratorium must include foreclosure protection for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Farm Ownership Direct and Guaranteed Loans as well as other Agricultural Loans with private lenders while legislative remedies are being implemented at the discretion of Secretary Tom Vilsack per the IRA.

We Need a Farm Foreclosure Moratorium NOW! Save American Farms!

Share and Sign our Petition! https://www.change.org/p/we-need-a-farm-foreclosure-moratorium-now-save-all-american-farms

For interviews, please contact John Wesley Boyd, Jr., President, National Black Farmers Association 
JohnWesleyBoydJr@gmail.com 
BlackFarmers.org 
JohnBoydJr.com

Media Contact: John Wesley Boyd, Jr.
(804) 691-8528
342800@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-black-farmers-president-boyd-disappointed-biden-reneged-on-debt-relief-for-black-farmers-301607891.html

SOURCE National Black Farmers Association

Recommended Stories

  • Jets legend Joe Klecko named Senior finalist for Hall of Fame

    Jets great Joe Klecko is one step away from immortality in Canton.

  • FDA Approves Sale Of OTC Hearing Aids, Furthering Biden Administration's Goal Of Expanded Healthcare Access

    The FDA approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without seeing an audiologist to improve access to hearing aids, which may lower costs for millions of Americans. The rules, which take effect in mid-October, apply to hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. The aids will be available directly from stores or online without medical exams, a prescription, or audiologist fitting adjustment. White House National Economic

  • Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

    Now that President Joe Biden signed Democrats' expansive climate, tax and health care bill into law, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed the IRS to develop a plan within six months outlining how the tax agency will overhaul its technology, customer service and hiring processes.

  • New Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Will It Hurt or Help Your Wallet?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don’t worry about a beefier IRS, unless you’re a tax cheat

    America desperately needs a better IRS that can police wealthy tax evaders who owe billions in unpaid taxes.

  • SEC files brief on Hinman speech as XRP lawsuit drags on

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fought back in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs with a reply brief in support of its objections to orders that asked the SEC to disclose drafts of a 2018 speech made by former SEC director William Hinman. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of […]

  • Inflation Reduction Act: 4 ways it will kick in right away

    The signing Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act is set to kick off a parade of action from the Biden administration and other Democrats to sell the bill. A big aspect of the coming Democratic message is how the bill will quickly improve American’s lives.

  • Biden admin says about 20 models will still qualify for EV tax credits

    The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday, says that if automakers want their electric vehicles to be eligible for tax credits, they'll need to have final assembly in North America. The law, which takes effect immediately, ends credits for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. About 20 model year 2022 and early model year 2023 vehicles will still make the cut for EV tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of the year under the new legislation.

  • Biden Signs $739 Billion Democratic Spending Bill into Law, Ignores Nonpartisan Analysts to Claim It Will Fight Inflation

    President Biden on Tuesday signed Democrats' massive spending bill into law, calling it the "biggest step forward on climate ever."

  • US Congress Forces Joe Biden Toward Risky Faceoff With China Over Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip was only the most high-profile in a series of moves by Congress that are forcing President Joe Biden to test Beijing’s red lines -- whether he wants to or not. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsWells Far

  • Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law

    President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest investment in addressing climate change in U.S. history. The bill also lowers the cost of some prescription drugs.

  • Colorado Senate president willing to nix frustrating provision of retail delivery fee

    Business leaders have complained less about the fee than about the fine print of how it should show up on receipts.

  • The Largest Climate, Clean Energy, and Environmental Justice Investment in U.S. History Has Been Signed Into Law

    August 16, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Ceres Vice President of Government Affairs Anne Kelly issued the following statement after President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022:

  • Powerful reactions pour in as FDA clears way for hearing aids to be available over the counter

    Close to 30 million adults in the US could stand to benefit from hearing aid use

  • Biden Signs Inflation Reduction Act: Here Are the Biggest Non-Green Issues That Will Impact Your Wallet

    President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Aug. 16, legislation which has largely been touted as a climate and energy bill. But there are some other major components of the act...

  • Biden signs climate, drug price bill into law, another win for him amid crisis for U.S. democracy

    $700-billion package, aimed at curbing climate change and drug costs, may help Democrats this fall. But it comes at a fraught time for U.S. democracy.

  • Bill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the middle of July — with temperatures surging through one of the hottest summers in US history, half of the country in drought — and the Senate’s all-important member, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, had slammed the brakes on legislation to combat global warming. Again.That’s when billionaire philanthropist and clean-energy investor Bill Gates got on the phone with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, whose job it was to hold together the Democrats’ no-vote-to-spare majorit

  • Biden Administration Cancels Another $3.9 Billion in Student Debt

    The Department of Education announced Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt associated with ITT Technical Institute, a private, for-profit educational chain that went bankrupt six years ago. The department will automatically cancel all loans for students who attended ITT from January 2005 to September 2016, affecting roughly 208,000 borrowers. Before declaring bankruptcy, ITT had been under investigation for a variety of deceptive practices. “The evidence shows that for y

  • FDA clears path for over-the-counter hearing aids

    The Food and Drug Administration will make hearing aids available without a prescription as soon as mid-October. The agency estimates it could save consumers nearly $3,000 on a pair of hearing aids.

  • Calculate how much Biden's Inflation Reduction Act may save you

    The Inflation Reduction Act, a $739 billion measure signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, levies a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and marks the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Meanwhile, the law will reduce the federal deficit by $305 billion over roughly the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. More immediately, however, the legislation will impact everyday Americans' wallets.