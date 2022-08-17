National Black Farmers President Boyd Disappointed Biden Reneged on Debt Relief for Black Farmers

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Abandons Black Farmers Debt Relief, Senator Schumer Vows Support for Boyd's Call for Farm Foreclosure Moratorium

BOYDTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "President Biden must move quickly to protect Black Farmers now that he has repealed promised debt relief for Black farmers provided in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 because white farmers were claiming reverse discrimination. We have days, not weeks and months, to save many Black, Native American, and other farmers of color from ruin. Black farmers are facing record costs for inputs like fuel and fertilizer and soaring land costs. We cannot and will not trust a President who doesn't honor his commitments to have a sit-down meeting with me and breaks his promises during a 40-year record high cost of inputs and food crisis facing America.

President Biden and his team in the White House must take personal responsibility for this new Inflation Reduction Act now law. The President's legacy – and the future of thousands of Black, Native American and other farmers of color – hangs in the balance. Once again, I urge President Biden to honor his commitments to us and those thousands of Black, Native American, and other farmers of color who were given 120% debt forgiveness last year that has been taken away with the stroke of pen.

I'm calling on President Biden to issue a moratorium on farm foreclosures TODAY." John Boyd, Jr., President, National Black Farmers Association

We are also calling on Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to honor his commitment made on the Joe Madison the Black Eagle podcast celebrating the Inflaction Reduction Act: "Persist, Don't Quit & God Will Reward You" to work with John Boyd, President, National Black Farmers Association to secure a Farm Foreclosure Moratorium to American Farmers." ( https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/chuck-schumer-celebrates-the-inflation-reduction-act/id1549272303?i=1000575778895 )

Story continues

WATCH NOW: Black farmers say Inflation Reduction Act reneges on promises for debt relief

We call upon our fellow farmers, neighbors and friends to join John Boyd in his call for President Joe Biden to issue a Farm Foreclosure Moratorium to save American Farmers. The Biden Farm Foreclosure Moratorium must include foreclosure protection for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Farm Ownership Direct and Guaranteed Loans as well as other Agricultural Loans with private lenders while legislative remedies are being implemented at the discretion of Secretary Tom Vilsack per the IRA.

We Need a Farm Foreclosure Moratorium NOW! Save American Farms!

Share and Sign our Petition! https://www.change.org/p/we-need-a-farm-foreclosure-moratorium-now-save-all-american-farms

For interviews, please contact John Wesley Boyd, Jr., President, National Black Farmers Association

JohnWesleyBoydJr@gmail.com

BlackFarmers.org

JohnBoydJr.com

Media Contact: John Wesley Boyd, Jr.

(804) 691-8528

342800@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-black-farmers-president-boyd-disappointed-biden-reneged-on-debt-relief-for-black-farmers-301607891.html

SOURCE National Black Farmers Association