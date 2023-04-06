National Burrito Day 2023: Taco Bell, Chipotle, Del Taco, Moe's have deals, free food Thursday

National Burrito Day is so much fun, Chipotle Mexican Grill started a day early.

Thursday, April 6, is National Burrito Day, and each year many Mexican food chains celebrate the made-up holiday with special deals and promotions.

Chipotle let burrito lovers get a head start on Wednesday giving away 20,000 burritos through Grubhub – burritos were the most ordered dish on the delivery service in 2022, Chipotle says.

An offer for a free burrito will automatically be added to Chipotle orders on Grubhub with a subtotal of at least $20, while supplies last through April 8 (one redemption per customer). Prior to checkout, select one eligible burrito from the Chipotle menu and the discount will automatically apply; no promo code is needed.

Chipotle to give away 10,000 free burritos for National Burrito Day

On Thursday, Chipotle will also give away 10,000 free burritos on Twitter. Throughout the day, free burrito codes will be posted on the @ChipotleTweets account and followers can text the code to 888-222 for a chance to win a free burrito.

Also on Thursday, all Chipotle burrito orders are delivered free with promo code "DELIVER."

Taco Bell's National Burrito Day deal

Taco Bell has extended Burrito Day deals: You can get a free Grilled Cheese burrito with a $20 minimum order in the Taco Bell App April 6-9 (limit one per user; you can substitute the beef in the Grilled Cheese burrito for a small fee).

Delivery orders also can get a free burrito April 6-9 with a $20 minimum order on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub (all burritos qualify).

Moe's Burrito Day deal: Buy one, get one 50% off

Moe’s Southwest Grill's Burrito Day Deal gets you second burrito for 50% off when you buy one on Moes.com, in the app or in stores, at participating locations nationwide.

Rubio's Burrito Day Deal: $7.99 Burritos

Rubio’s Coastal Grill will have every burrito on its menu – including its Shrimp and Bacon Burrito, Puerto Nuevo Burrito featuring Langostino Lobster, and the Chicken Burrito Especial – for $7.99. You can order multiple burritos for $7.99, and no additional purchase is necessary. Simply order online at Rubios.com, or through the app, and enter coupon code BURRITO at checkout, or scan the QR code at restaurants.

Freebird's Burrito Day Deal

Texas-based restaurant chain Freebirds World Burrito, is offering its first Burrito Day deal: $6 burritos online, in the Freebirds app or in restaurants.

April 6th = $6 burritos 😱 Mark your calendars because #nationalburritoday is less than a week away! pic.twitter.com/dwoCAnNRZf — Freebirds World Burrito (@FREEBIRDS_WB) March 31, 2023

Maverik's National Burrito Day Deal

Convenience store Maverik has half-priced burritos from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Maverik Adventure Club loyalty members with an upgraded Nitro card (limit 10 per customer).

To join the Adventure Club download the Maverik app and join the club. Go to a Maverik store and ask for a free Nitro card (you link your bank account for payments). Customers signing up for Nitro on April 6 will receive a free Bonfire burrito loaded to their Adventure Club account, which must be redeemed before receiving the half-off National Burrito Day offer.

Maverik will also add a free burrito within the official app of 1,000 customers on April 6.

El Pollo Loco's Burrito Day Deal: BOGO burritos

El Pollo Loco will give new and existing Loco Rewards members on Thursday a buy one, get one free deal redeemable for all burritos. Customers who order via the app or El Pollo Loco website will get free delivery. Also starting Thursday through May 5, each day El Pollo Loco will be a Loco Rewards member one million points – making 30 Pollo Millionaires.

Beyond National Burrito Day, new customers who sign up for the newly redesigned Loco Rewards program will get a free Original Pollo Bowl with any purchase, valid for 14 days.

Del Taco's Burrito Day Deal

Del Taco will give you a free burrito on Thursday with a $10 purchase. Buyers must be registered for Del Yeah! rewards to get the deal. Limit one offer per guest.

Pokeworks National Burrito Day Deal

Pokeworks is giving customers $3 off any regular “Poke Your Way” Burrito on Thursday with the code ‘BURRITO3’ in the Pokeworks app or online at order.pokeworks.com.

Bubbakoo's Burritos: 15 winners get burritos for a year

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, to celebrate National Burrito Day and its 15th anniversary, is giving 15 lucky winners free burritos for a year. Through April 6, you can enter to win by liking, commenting and sharing the brand’s posts on social media. The winners will be announced on April 7.

Pancheros' Burrito Day Deal: 10,000 free burritos

Pancheros Mexican Grill will give out 10,000 free burrito codes across its social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok).

You want free burritos - well, you're in luck🤗

Tomorrow we are giving out 10,000 free burrito codes 🤯

Be sure that you have the Pancheros app, an appetite, and make sure you're following our social media accounts 📲 📳 We won't be posting every code on every platform 👀 😇 pic.twitter.com/Zp1j4J9swX — Pancheros (@pancheros) April 5, 2023

