U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,873.89
    +17.96 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,847.04
    +140.81 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,449.93
    +24.88 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.50
    -25.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +1.77 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.10
    +11.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.40 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9906
    -0.0066 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5500
    -0.0210 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1337
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9770
    +0.2740 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,282.01
    +329.12 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.14
    +5.27 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.96
    +44.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

National Business Capital Wins #1 in the HIA-LI's 28th Annual Business Achievement Awards Small Business Category

0
·3 min read

Award Winners Represent the Best of the Best Long Island-Based Businesses; Winners Were Announced at the HIA_LI's 28th Annual Business Achievement Award Ceremony on September 20th, 2022.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital, the leading FinTech marketplace offering competitive, best-fit financing solutions to entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce that it has won the HIA's 28th Annual Business Achievement Award in the small business category.

For 28 years running, the HIA-LI has recognized the best of the best business on Long Island through their annual commencement. Every finalist has achieved something momentous in their industry, and National is beyond appreciative of being named #1 in the small business category. Recipients were announced during the awards ceremony hosted by the HIA-LA at the Crest Hollow Country Club on September 20th, 2022.

"National Business Capital is honored to have won the small business category of the HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards," said Joe Camberato, CEO and Founder of National. "But the real respect goes to the team behind me. National wouldn't be where it is today without the compassionate, dedicated, and intelligent people who call our company home. We've been doing this for almost two decades, yet I'm still coming to work, having fun, and ready to make a difference, thanks to the people on my team."

"HIA-LI is pleased to recognize National Business Capital as the winner of the small business category of our Business Achievement Awards competition," said Terri Alessi-Miceli, President & CEO of HIA-LI. "Our award winners represent some of the highest performing and best-run companies on Long Island and in the world. National has been named the winner in recognition of its achievements in industry leadership, creativity, successful business operations, corporate vision, and other characteristics vital to developing and growing a winning organization."

In choosing the finalists, the selection committee considered multiple factors. The award criteria include:

  • Positive employer/employee relations

  • Commitment to the growth or betterment of the Long Island business community

  • Revenue and profitability trends over the last three years

  • Three to five-year vision for the company's future

Additional criteria that were considered include:

  • Recent outstanding accomplishments

  • Technical innovation or innovative processes

  • Expansion into new markets

  • Industry leadership

  • Overcoming adversity

About HIA-LI

HIA-LI helps Long Island businesses prosper. For over 42 years, we have been the recognized voice for business on Long Island and a powerful force and economic engine for regional development. We provide a forum for business leaders to network, problem solve, and obtain advice on critical issues facing their businesses. Our member companies represent tens of thousands of business professionals. We're headquartered in and support one of the largest industrial parks in the United States. HIA-LI programs and events promote strategic partnerships, targeted networking, information sharing, and business advocacy. Members benefit from our committees, educational programs, career resources, research capabilities, mentoring opportunities, and business advisory services. For more information, visit http://www.hia-li.org or call 631-543-5355.

About National Business Capital

National Business Capital is a top-rated FinTech financial firm that offers small business loans to small businesses looking for growth capital. Harnessing the power of innovative technology and smart people, National Business Capital has streamlined the approval process to secure over $1 billion in financing for small business owners to date. Its expert Business Financing Advisors work within a 75+ Lender Marketplace to secure easy access to the best low-interest SBA loans, short and long-term loans and business lines of credit. We strengthen local communities one small business loan at a time. For every deal we fund, we donate 10 meals to Feeding America!

For more information, visit http://www.NationalBusinessCapital.com; email Press@national.biz, or call (888) 488-GROW.

PRESS CONTACT

Lauren Coppolone
631-387-4163

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-business-capital-wins-1-in-the-hia-lis-28th-annual-business-achievement-awards-small-business-category-301629486.html

SOURCE National Business Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S

    The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Boeing, which has dealt with engineering and production issues in the past, said it increased its workforce by about 10,000 employees earlier this year and ramped up hiring in its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. In the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • Oil prices surge as Putin mobilises more troops

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil jumped nearly 3% on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply. Brent crude futures rose $2.26, or 2.5%, to $92.88 a barrel by 1051 GMT. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

  • Companies win when employees are in the office, but threats, orders and mind-numbing work won’t get them back

    In corporate boardrooms across the globe, lively debate is occurring around getting employees to return to the office. After more than two years of pandemic-forced remote work, many CEOs want employees in the office. Others have decided employees can work from home for as long as they want.

  • Boeing to Cut About 150 Finance Jobs in the U.S.

    Boeing said it plans to eliminate about 150 finance jobs in the U.S. as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure. The expected reduction follows what the company said were earlier corporate staffing cuts in areas such as information technology, aimed at reducing complexity so Boeing can focus more resources on engineering, manufacturing and product development. Boeing said in a January regulatory filing that it ended last year with about 142,000 employees worldwide.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Op-Ed: Prevent a legal catch-22 that could push thousands of generic drugs off the market

    To avert a collision of patents and safety regulations, the Supreme Court must ensure that a damaging ruling is quickly undone.

  • Markets: XRP only gainer among top 10 cryptos as US rates decision looms

    Bitcoin remained below the US$19,000 level in Wednesday evening trading in Asia as the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with the exception of XRP, traded lower. See related article: Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit Fast facts Bitcoin fell 2.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$18,906 at 4:30 […]

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • J&J’s Strategy on Cancer Suits Questioned by Appeals Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson faced tough questions from federal appellate judges about whether placing a unit in bankruptcy to deal with more than 40,000 cancer lawsuits over its baby powder was legitimate.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMar

  • GE appoints Repsol's Zingoni as CEO of power business

    CHICAGO/LONDON (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Tuesday confirmed it has hired Mavi Zingoni to head up the company's power unit, which comprises its gas, steam and nuclear power businesses. Zingoni, who served as executive managing director of client and low carbon generation business at Spanish energy group Repsol, will report to Scott Strazik, who heads GE's portfolio of energy businesses. Zingoni joins at a time when the industrial conglomerate is preparing to split into three public companies.

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • Gas Prices Rise, Snapping 98-Day Streak of Declines, As Global Oil Markets Move Higher

    The longest streak of daily declines for U.S. gas prices since 2005 came to a halt last night as pump prices nudged higher for the first time in more than three months.