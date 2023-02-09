U.S. markets closed

The National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM), MSD and DoctorOnCall Collaborate In Conjunction with World Cancer Day 2023 to Offer Affordable Health Screenings to Members of the Public

·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with World Cancer Day 2023, The National Cancer Society of Malaysia (Persatuan Kanser Kebangsaan Malaysia) (NCSM), MSD and DoctorOnCall are collaborating to increase public awareness with regard to cancer by offering free basic health screenings and doctor's consultations at the Cancer & Health Screening Clinic at its head office in Kuala Lumpur on the Saturday, 11 and Sunday, 12 February 2023 from 8am to 1pm.

Left to right: Dr. Murallitharan Munisamy (Managing Director, NCSM), Dr. Meyharshnee Gunaseelan (Medical Officer (Community Health), NCSM), Chiak Tang (Chief Operating Officer, DoctorOnCall), Shook Ye Leong (Head of Health Services, DoctorOnCall) and Dr. Ng Xun Jin (Head of Medical, DoctorOnCall)
During this clinic open day, members of the public will enjoy free blood pressure check-up, Body Mass Index (BMI) assessment, individual cancer risk assessment, random blood glucose test and waist circumference assessment by qualified healthcare professionals. During the individual sessions, visitors will have the opportunity to get free consultation with qualified doctors.

In the spirit of improving members of public's accessibility to cancer-related screening, NCSM has curated 2 health screening packages for male and female respectively, which includes Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT), Prostate - Specific Antigen (PSA), Breast Ultrasound, Pap Smear and other related tests and is priced at RM88. Visitors also have the option to add-on general blood profile, and the combo package is priced at RM158. An additional RM20 discount is offered if the registration is performed on DoctorOnCall website.

"NCSM is grateful to have DoctorOnCall supporting us this World Cancer Day. This positive collaboration allows our services to reach a wider audience and for more people to access affordable health screening packages with ease via DoctorOnCall's platform." said Dr Murallitharan Munisamy, Managing Director, NCSM.

"NCSM and DoctorOnCall have a long-standing relationship and have collaborated in various initiatives to drive patient accessibility and affordability to healthcare, via digital health. Hence, we are honoured to be able to collaborate again with NCSM in conjunction with World Cancer Day 2023" said Chiak Tang, Chief Operating Officer, DoctorOnCall.

To learn more about this campaign, please visit DoctorOnCall at https://www.doctoroncall.com.my/marketplace/health-screening/c/world-cancer-day or call/WhatsApp NCSM at +6011 5929 2698.

About National Cancer Society of Malaysia

Established in 1966, National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) is the first not-for-profit cancer organisation in Malaysia that provides education, care and support services for people affected by cancer. Over the past 55 years, NCSM has provided holistic cancer support to patients and caregivers in understanding and dealing with cancer in various phases, through its Cancer and Health Screening Clinic, Nuclear Medicine Centre, Resource and Wellness Centre, the Adults' Home of Hope and Children's Home of Hope.

 

 

 

SOURCE DoctorOnCall

