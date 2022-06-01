U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,101.18
    -30.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,772.86
    -217.26 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,023.70
    -57.69 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.97
    -15.07 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.48
    +1.81 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.40
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0666
    -0.0071 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0690 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    -0.0107 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8610
    +1.1850 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,359.99
    -218.37 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.99
    -0.22 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.60
    -36.06 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

National Candy Month Celebrates Summer Fun with Americans' Favorite Treats

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June 1 marks the beginning of National Candy Month, a month-long event that occurs each June to celebrate Americans' favorite confectionery treats, their contributions to emotional well-being and the good times they bring to summer occasions.

Confectionery enjoys a special place in American life all year round, but as Americans embark on road trips, beach vacations and other summer adventures, chocolate and candy will play an even more important role in their celebrations. In fact, 71% of Americans say their summer holiday celebrations will involve these fun treats, according to the National Confectioners Association's 2022 State of Treating report.

  • 83% of people headed on a road trip this summer will enjoy chocolate and candy.

  • 63% of beachgoers in the U.S. will bring candy with them.

  • 76% of Americans who plan to go camping will bring candy.

"National Candy Month is a moment for candy-lovers across the country to celebrate all that makes the summer months so special and the fun role that candy plays in enriching those experiences," John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. "Candy has a way of bringing people together and supporting their happiness and emotional well-being, and that's never more evident than during the beginning of summer when fun with family and friends is at the forefront of everyone's minds."

NCA's 2022 State of Treating report also reveals that when in the mood for something sweet, Americans prefer chocolate, gummy candy and taffy for summer adventures, with watermelon, cherry and strawberry as their favorite summer candy flavors.

As National Candy Month begins, the confectionery industry continues to provide chocolate and candy treats in a variety of sizes, types and formats for all types of consumers to enjoy, whether they're having a piece of chocolate, sharing something sweet with a friend or celebrating a special moment or occasion. Regardless of how they consume their favorite treats, the average American enjoys chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

For more information on National Candy Month, visit NationalCandyMonth.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):
The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year. Making chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and work to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Lauren O'Toole Boland
Lauren.Boland@CandyUSA.com
330-571-3693

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-candy-month-celebrates-summer-fun-with-americans-favorite-treats-301551144.html

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia Reaffirms Live Chicken Export Ban in Blow to Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia reiterated that it will halt exports of all live chickens, shutting off prospects that some restaurants in Singapore could still import free-range or premium birds. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Ad

  • 7 Best Costco Items To Buy in Bulk This Summer

    Summer is the time for barbecues, parties and spending extra time outside, and Costco has you covered for all of your seasonal needs. Learn: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security CheckMore:...

  • These Restaurants And Chains Have The Sweetest Deals For National Donut Day

    Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day. Here are all the restaurants and chains offering deals, discounts, and freebies, including Duck Donuts, Shipley Do-nuts, and Stan's.

  • Malaysian chicken export ban weighs heavy on Singapore

    STORY: A ban on exports of all chicken in Malaysia is threatening a dish central to the identity of its neighbor Singapore.Steamed rice, a side of greens, and some poached chicken make chicken rice, sold all over the city for cheap at its famous hawker stalls.Daniel Tan owns several stalls across the island nation.He says fresh meat from over the border is optimal for poached chicken, with frozen meat from further abroad a poor substitute.But without a clear end to the ban in sight, Tan is preparing for the worst as customers react to the change."The ban would mean we are no longer able to sell. It's like McDonald's with no burgers, or maybe Coca-Cola without Coke.""We still will operate, but I'm expecting a strong hit in sales. I'll be happy if I have half the volume. Basically, the strategy is not to make any money, it's how much we're going to lose. If I have to lose (operating costs for seven stalls of) S$126k ($92,000) a month, we'll be bankrupt by the first month."Malaysia announced the chicken export ban just last week, citing soaring costs to raise the birds - in particular, chicken feed. That's typically made up of grain and soybean, which Malaysia has to itself import.But Russia's invasion of Ukraine and uncertain weather patterns have created a global shortage.Chicken farmer Syaizul Zulkaffly says he was able to harvest as many as seven times a year, with 45,000 birds harvested per cycle.This year, he only expects five. “There is a schedule changes (in harvest cycles at the farm) due to slow growth of chicken. This slow growth of chicken is affected by feed quality as well. This feed quality is a global issue where the rising cost of feed material from abroad has forced some feed millers (mills) to adjust their feed level unlike what we had previously back before MCO (Malaysia's Movement Control Order during the COVID-19 pandemic). So that's the different between now and two years back.”Though the export ban may be temporary, Syaizul says it's creating a long-term headache. The farmer worries countries that consistently imported their poultry, like Singapore, could easily find another vendor.And if he has to stomach more losses in the future, he says he's better off becoming a ride-share driver instead.

  • Flourless peanut butter cookie may be better than typical version

    Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies can be whipped up quickly, and their light texture makes them an easy addition for summer get-togethers.

  • This Vegetarian Stuffed Poblano Pepper Recipe is the Perfect Summer Side Dish

    This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you a vegetarian dish by Chef Aarón Sánchez that will soon become a summer favorite.

  • Get This Secret Korean Ingredient Straight From the Vending Machine

    Even though I don’t typically associate sweet soda with savory cooking, it occasionally has its place as an ingredient in American kitchens. We at The Takeout like putting it in dishes like sloppy joes and orange soda chicken. I’ve also seen sodas included in crock pot recipes and sauces. But it might surprise you to know that lemon-lime soda, specifically, has made its way into a cuisine near and dear to my heart: Korean food.

  • Worried About Inflation? Sweeten Your Portfolio With Hershey Stock

    Consumer packaged goods companies historically have strong pricing power, making them ideal for inflationary environments.

  • A Month of Mediterranean Diet Dinners That Are High in Protein

    Add some extra deliciousness this month with these healthy dinner recipes. Each of these meals focuses on ingredients prized in the Mediterranean diet, a flexible eating plan that experts say is the healthiest diet around. You'll find plenty of fish, legumes, whole grains, fruits and veggies in these filling dinners that have at least 15 grams of protein in each serving.

  • Charred Summer Squash with Whipped Feta

    It’s no secret that we love feta, whether it’s crumbled on a salad , baked...

  • Malaysia suspends chicken exports amid rising food prices

    Malaysia suspended exports of live chickens Wednesday to guarantee adequate supplies for domestic markets, prompting distress in neighboring Singapore, where chicken rice is a national dish. In Singapore, which sources a third of its poultry from Malaysia, consumers rushed to stock up on fresh chicken ahead of the ban, with local media reporting that shelves in some wet markets and supermarkets have been cleared of the meat. Malaysia typically exports up to 3.6 million chickens a month, many of which go to Singapore, where they are slaughtered and chilled.

  • If You Bought This at Walmart, Kroger, or Aldi, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

    No matter where you live, there's a good chance you rely on at least one major supermarket when grabbing groceries and other essentials. And no matter what your preference may be, each retailer makes it easier to prepare for a big meal or keep your fridge and pantry well-stocked with everything you might need. But if you've recently made purchases at large grocers such as Walmart, Kroger, or Aldi, you may want to check your kitchen after the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) released a warning abou

  • How to make the lemon trifle crowned Platinum Pudding for the Queen’s Jubilee

    Baking for queen and country

  • Is it cake? Yes, and it's only $20

    Tap into your inner cake decorator with this 100-piece set that's great for baking beginners.

  • Rhubarb may be common in Iowa, but these tasty recipes give it some added spark

    Rhubarb pies and jams and crisps are everywhere this time of year as people fall all over themselves to find uses for the crimson stalks.

  • Trader Joe's Is No Longer Selling This Salad, FDA Says

    Summer is here and Trader Joe's shoppers have a handful of new items to choose from amongst the aisles from drinks to snacks. One item won't be available, though, because of a threat of illness. The lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit sold at stores nationwide is the subject of a new recall, the grocery chain and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just announced.RELATED: These Are Costco's Most Popular Items Right NowIn an alert posted to its website on May 27 and on the FDA's list of recall

  • Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day on Friday — Plus More Deals to Know

    Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, and more national chains are offering deals for National Donut Day on June 3

  • Burger King's Newest Sandwich Taps Into Yet Another Beloved Ingredient

    Amid several years of falling sales and declining status among consumers, the Restaurant Brands International -owned burger chain has been trying to breathe new life into the brand. It has done so by releasing a series of burger that shock either by their sheer size (the four-patty Yeti Burger) or ingredients that combine the seemingly incompatible (burgers topped with everything from fried herring to Nutella). The latest Burger King taps into the beloved mac-and-cheese to draw in eaters.

  • Burger King wants to reinvent the Whopper

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Burger King's motive for reinventing its Whopper.&nbsp;

  • How to Store Berries So They Stay Fresher Longer

    No more moldy surprises.