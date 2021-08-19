U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

National Catholic Society of Foresters Announces Name Change to 1891 Financial Life

·2 min read

Fraternal Benefit Society rebrands their company name and image

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Catholic Society of Foresters a fraternal benefit society offering life and annuity products has announced today that the organization will begin operating under a new name and will be known as 1891 Financial Life effective immediately in Illinois. This rebranding reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly designed logo has been revealed and a new website. It prominently features the company's focus on expanding their product lines and growing the brand as well as focusing on the philanthropic work its members accomplish across the seventeen states in which it is licensed. The organization is member owned. The staff will not change and the organization is looking to expand in several areas.

The organization is looking to expand in several areas.

CEO, Lisa Bickus stated, "As part of our strategy on transforming our business which includes product expansion and business development, our Board, leadership team, and I believe it was appropriate to rebrand our organization to reflect our 130 year history of providing families financial protection, upholding our heritage based on faith and commitment to our communities. It also more clearly explains who we are and what we do. We are very excited about the introduction of our new name; 1891 Financial Life because it allows us to better represent our business to consumers. The new brand includes an updated look and feel and a modernized digital experience."

For more information about the name change or to learn more about 1891 Financial Life. Please visit www.1891FinancialLife.com

About 1891 Financial Life
1891 Financial Life is a community-based insurance organization offering products and member benefits that assist individuals and their families achieve financial security. We're committed to helping build stronger communities by supporting service projects that reflect common shared values.

For more information regarding this announcement, please contact:
1891 Financial Life
Mary Krutiak
Director Communications
mary_krutiak@1891FinancialLife.com

320 S. School St.
Mount Prospect, IL 60056-3334
847-342-4500
info@1891FinancialLife.com
www.1891financiallife.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-catholic-society-of-foresters-announces-name-change-to-1891-financial-life-301359363.html

SOURCE 1891 Financial Life

