National chain plans more updates for Dunlap gas station property

Casey's has purchased a gas station in Dunlap that had previously gone into bankruptcy.

Casey's bought the gas station — located at 403 Fourth Street, near Dunlap High School — for $1.8 million from American Liquor and Foodmart LLC.

The property had been in bankruptcy since 2019, according to property tax records.

Casey’s operates numerous locations in the Peoria area, including Chillicothe, East Peoria, Germantown Hills, Metamora, Morton, Peoria, Pekin, West Peoria and Washington.

In a statement to the Journal Star, Casey's said:

"We are excited to be part of the Dunlap community and are currently operating our store with a full kitchen, including our delicious, handmade pizza. Guests can shop with Casey’s Rewards and earn points toward that next pizza purchase, or other in-store purchases or cents off fuel."

It added the company is in the permitting process for further updates to the location.

