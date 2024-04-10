National chain wants to build store at former site of Fischer’s restaurant in Belleville

Plans are in the works to use the lot on Belleville’s West Main Street where Fischer’s once stood.

The city is looking at site plans submitted by Dollar General to build a 10,640-square-foot building at 2100 W. Main St.

I spoke to Economic Development Director Clifford Cross, who said that the plans are for a DG Market, which is typically larger than a regular Dollar General store and offers more groceries.

DG Markets carry fresh produce, meats and more dairy in addition to some of the refrigerated, frozen and dry goods one can find at a traditional Dollar General.

To get a better understanding of the differences between the two types of stores, I visited the DG Market at 1210 N. State St. in Freeburg.

It’s a pretty nice store, and the market part feels like a regular grocery store with all of the staples.

And, of course, all of the other goods found at Dollar General stores are available too.

Cross feels that such a market would do well in the area and benefit nearby residents, including those at the Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development campus.

The DG Market project for Belleville is still in early stages.

Some engineering aspects need adjustments, he said, but once made, the planning commission will likely recommend the project to the Belleville City Council for approval.

I’ll provide updates as the project moves forward.

Dollar General has more than 500 store locations in Illinois.

The company reported in January that fresh produce is now available in more than 5,000 stores in the U.S.

Fischer’s was a longtime, family-owned Belleville restaurant. It closed in February 2017 after more than 80 years in business.