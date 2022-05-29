National Champions in 45 Skill Areas Medaled at the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition

Skills/Compétences Canada

Over 3,000 people visited the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition at the Vancouver Convention Centre this week

Competitors at the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition, in Vancouver, receive the RBC Best of Region Award during the Closing Ceremony.

The RBC Best of Region Awards were presented to the competitors from each province and territory with the overall highest weighted score.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) released the final medal results of the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC), in Vancouver. Over the past week, approximately 350 students and apprentices from across the country competed for the title of national champion in over 45 Skill Areas at the Vancouver Convention Centre and virtually. The complete list of medalists is available here.



Medals were awarded to the top competitors in six skilled trade and technology sectors, including: transportation, construction, manufacturing and engineering, information technology, services and employment. The competitors were evaluated based on strict industry standards.

During SCNC, over 3,000 student visitors, industry leaders, government officials and industry celebrities were in attendance to take part in some of the onsite activities such as the Skills for Success Stage and over 40 Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities. HGTV’s Kate Campbell, the Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education & Skills Training, and the Honourable Andrew Mercier, Parliamentary Secretary for Skills Training, were also onsite and toured the event.

The goal of SCNC is to engage Canadian youth and promote all of the exciting and lucrative careers that are available to them in the skilled trades and technologies. It is the only national multi-trade and technology event of its kind for young students and apprentices in the country.

"Events like the Skills Canada National Competition encourage Canadian youth to explore and discover skilled trade and technology careers through interactive activities. It also allows us to raise awareness of these important careers to our future workforce,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

This event is supported by our Funding Partners the Government of Canada, and the Government of British Columbia, as well as our Presenting Sponsors, UA Canada, and TC Energy.

The 2023 Skills Canada National Competition will be held at the RBC Convention Centre, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on May 25-26, 2023.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com

