National Cheese Lover's Day: How to get Arby's deal, enter Wisconsin cheese dreams contest

Arby's has a special deal Saturday for National Cheese Lover's Day and it's a deal that keeps on giving all year.

Go to Arby's on Saturday, Jan. 20, and you can purchase one of a limited number of $2 keychains. Those keychains will grant you a free cup of Arby's Cheddar Sauce with each transaction for the rest of 2024.

The keychain promotion is part of the restaurant chain's Cheddarthon promotion. That also includes deals on menu items featuring Cheddar Sauce. You can choose two of these items – Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar, Fish ‘n Cheddar and Fried Mac ‘n Cheese Bites – for $7. That deal is available through Jan. 28.

If you want FREE Arby’s Cheddar Sauce all year long for just ONE easy payment of $2, head to your local Arby’s TODAY to claim your Arby’s KEYS TO THE CHEESE! Tell ‘em Arby’s sent ya!



Cheese news: Kraft Singles introduces 3 new cheese flavors after 10 years

National Cheese Lover's Day: What's America's favorite cheese?

Favorite cheeses across the U.S. from a January 2024 OnlineCasinos.com survey of more than 2,000 U.S. residents about their cheese preferences and how often they eat cheese.

Americans, on average, consume more than 41 pounds of cheese annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Cheddar came out the favorite cheese in an OnlineCasinos.com survey of more than 2,000 U.S. residents, conducted in earlier this month. 20 states chose it as the top cheese. Coming in second: Pepper jack cheese, the top choice in 8 states. Other cheeses named as favorites: mozzarella, Colby/Monterey jack, gouda, cottage, brie, and swiss.Vermonters indulged in cheese the most, as 30.30% of those surveyed said they eat cheese daily.

National Cheese Lover's Day: Wisconsin Cheese Dreams contest

If you dream of cheese, Wisconsin – one of the states that chose cheddar as its favorite in the survey – has a contest for you.

You create a video that answers one of these questions: "What is a Wisconsin cheese experience you've always wanted to have but never thought would be possible?" or "How can Wisconsin Cheese plus up your happiest moment of 2024?"

Some suggested options from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, which is conducting the contest, include getting a personal wheel of award-winning parmesan for an ultimate pasta dinner. Or spending a night in a cheese cave. Another is being served a 7-course cheese-centric dinner prepared by a James Beard chef at Frank Lloyd Wright's home in Spring Green, Wisc. Or maybe just a year's supply of Wisconsin cheese.

To enter the contest, create a video entry "painting a picture of answers" to one of the questions and upload it on the contest site or post your 15-45 second video to Instagram Feeds or Reels highlighting your cheese dream, tagging @wisconsincheese and using #wisconsincheesedream.

Get your entries in by Feb. 14, 2024. Two grand prize winners will have their cheese fantasies fulfilled on or around June 4, 2024. 100 randomly selected entrants will get a box of goodies.

For National Cheese Lover's Day, Jan. 20, Wisconsin Cheese is kicking off a contest to make you cheese dreams come true with the Wisconsin Cheese Dreams Contest.

