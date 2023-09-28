National Coffee Day 2023: Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more coffee spots have deals, promotions

Whether you call it joe, java, jitter juice, brew, rocket fuel or mud, coffee is a constant companion for many of us.

About two-thirds of Americans (63%) drink coffee daily, according to the National Coffee Association. That equates to about 1.7 cups daily for everyone in the U.S., or 2.8 cups daily per coffee drinker, amounts which have remained steady since 2020, the group says.

The United States imports the most coffee and is expected to import 20% of the world's volume of coffee in 2023-2024 (about 28.3 million bags), while the European Union is expected to import one-third of the world's coffee (47.5 million), the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates.

But the U.S. doesn't even rank among the top ten countries in terms of per capita coffee consumption, falling far below Lebanon, which is No. 1 at 1,516 cups annually. U.S. coffee drinkers drink 324 cups per capita, according to research firm Euromonitor International.

Many drink coffee for its caffeine content to help them wake up and remain alert; the Food and Drug Administration says healthy adults can have 4-5 cups daily and stay within the recommended caffeine limit of 400 milligrams a day. But think about the size of your cup: a 16-ounce cup of Starbucks coffee can have 260-360 mg of caffeine, depending on the roast; while a 14-ounce cup of Dunkin' Coffee has 210 mg, according to Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Medical research has also suggested that moderate coffee intake (2-5 cups daily) coffee could help you live longer and help prevent some diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, heart disease and depression, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. But too much caffeine can also cause anxiety in people with panic or anxiety disorders, research suggests.

Coffee drinkers, over the last year, have increased spending on dry coffee, to brew at home, up 6.5%, while spending at Starbucks and other limited service restaurants is down 4.6%, during the 52-week period ending May 31, 2023, according to market research firm Numerator.

"Coffee is an experience that is enjoyed whether you are in your favorite café or in your home," Starbucks Coffee developer Leslie Wolford told USA TODAY in an email exchange. "Since the pandemic we have seen more consumers upleveling their coffee experience at home. There are a lot of choices and a myriad of ways to enjoy coffee."

To get you to come have coffee at their place, many spots pouring, brewing and steaming coffee and coffee drinks have deals and specials for National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29, and over the subsequent days including International Coffee Day on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Dunkin' has free coffee on National Coffee Day

Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free medium iced or hot coffee with any purchase Friday. You can also get one of four new coffee lovers' bracelets Dunkin' has partnered with the Little Words Project on starting at 8 a.m. ET on Friday for $30 each on the Little Words Project website. There are limited quantities of the bracelets, which come with the sayings: “Iced Coffee”, “Eat The Donut”, “Get Sip Done” and “Cafecito Time.”

On National Coffee Day, Friday, Sept. 29, you can also get one of four new coffee lovers' bracelets created by Dunkin' and the Little Words Project.

Krispy Kreme has free coffee on National Coffee Day

Krispy Kreme, which recently debuted new coffees with smoother blends and richer roasts, is giving customers a free medium hot or iced coffee or espresso-based drink, no purchase necessary, on Friday. You can also treat the whole family or your co-workers when you buy any dozen donuts, with another dozen original glazed for $2.

On National Coffee Day, which is Sept. 29, 2023, Krispy Kreme is giving all guests can a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary

Starbucks Reserve special city-inspired coffees

Starbucks is releasing six new city-inspired Starbucks Reserve coffee microblends, each roasted in the cities: Seattle, Chicago, New York, Milan, Tokyo, and Shanghai. They are available at the those locations ($28-$32 per bag). "These collaborations reflect the spirit of coffee threaded through their roastery and the vibe of the city," Wolford said. "Each coffee is exclusive to the roastery. Each roastery is in a city that is lively and bustling with coffee energy."

The new Starbucks Starbucks Reserve City Roastery Microblends were roasted in six cities: Seattle, Chicago, New York, Milan, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

Sheetz free coffee deal on National Coffee Day

Go into any of the more than 700 Sheetz locations across the mid-Atlantic on Friday and get a free free Nitro or Cold Brew coffee.

Go into any of the more than 700 Sheetz locations across the mid-Atlantic on Friday and get a free free Nitro or Cold Brew coffee.

Kolache Factory free Friday coffee for National Coffee Day

Kolache Factory is giving customers a free cup of its Katz Coffee on Friday. You can get a coupon on the pastry bakery-café chain's social media accounts – Facebook, Instagram, and X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter – or you can ask for it in the store. (Offer good only in for in-store or curbside purchases, not online. No purchase necessary.)

Shipley Do-Nuts free coffee deal on Friday and free donuts contest

Shipley Do-Nuts, which has more than 340 locations nationwide, on Friday is giving away a free medium House Blend hot coffee or iced coffee with any purchase. Also, you can win a free dozen donuts in a contest on Instagram, just like the Shipley Do-Nuts giveaway post (by end of day Thursday), tag a friend, follow the account and sign up for the chain's DO-HAPPY rewards program.

Maverik's free and 50% off coffee deal Friday

Maverik –Adventure’s First Stop convenience store chain with 400 locations in 12 western states, will give Adventure Club loyalty members 50% off a large cup of coffee and upgraded Nitro card holders get a freebie on Friday.

Maverik –Adventure’s First Stop convenience store chain will give Adventure Club loyalty members 50% off a large cup of coffee and upgraded Nitro card holders get a freebie on Friday, Sept. 29, for National Coffee Day.

Win Keurig's National Coffee Day sweepstakes and make better coffee

Keurig wants to send you and up to three friends to its Keurig Coffee House in upstate New York to raise your coffee game; you also get a year's supply of K-Cup pods. Enter by Friday, Sept. 29: just comment on the @Keurig Instagram post about the sweepstakes and tag two friends they would want to share the house and include the hashtag #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes. You can also repost the Keurig post or a picture of you drinking coffee as an Instagram story, also tag @Keurig and add the hashtag.

Atlas Coffee Club

Get your first 12-ounce bag of coffee free when you subscribe to Atlas Coffee Club's single-origin coffee of the month club. The offer is good through Monday, Oct. 2, when you use the code ATLASCOFFEEDAY23 (you just pay shipping).

Get your first 12-ounce bag of coffee free when you subscribe to Atlas Coffee Club's single-origin coffee of the month club. The offer is good through Monday, Oct. 2, when you use the code ATLASCOFFEEDAY23 (you just pay shipping).

Steeped Coffee 20% off deal for National Coffee Day

Eco-friendly brand Steeped Coffee is giving 20% off orders through Sept. 30 on its fully compostable, single-serve gourmet brewing coffee bags. Just use the code COFFEEDAY.

Trade Coffee free coffee deal for National Coffee Day

Trade Coffee, which connects consumers with U.S. roasters, has partnered with nearly 60 local coffee spots where the first 100 customers will get a free cup of coffee on Friday. At the register, you can also scan a QR code to get a free bag of coffee, shipped by Trade from one of its more than 55 partnering roasters. If you can't make it to one of Trade's coffee shops, go to the website through Oct. 2 and get a free bag off coffee with a number subscription, plus $5 off a 3-bag subscription or $10 off a 4-bag subscription (use code TradeCoffeeDay).

Chobani in your coffee

If you are in New York City, stop by the Chobani Café, located at 152 Prince Street to try a special yogurt-infused specialty drink, discount priced at $3.50 – or get a free 12-ounce hot coffee on Friday. At home, you can try adding Chobani Coffee Creamer or Vanilla Chobani Greek Yogurt to your cold drink, iced or blended. You can also top with salted caramel sauce and/or whipped cream.

If you are in New York City, stop by the Chobani Café, located at 152 Prince Street to try a special yogurt-infused specialty drink, discount priced at $3.50 – or get a free 12-ounce hot coffee on Friday.

