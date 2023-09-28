National Coffee Day is Friday. Here's where you can get free coffee and deals in the Marshfield area.

Do you love coffee? Then you won't want to miss National Coffee Day on Friday, and there are plenty of local shops getting in on the celebration.

Some will be handing out free coffee, others will be featuring signature brews and many businesses will be giving discounts and deals on bags of coffee and other drinks.

Find out where you can get your caffeine fix in the Marshfield area on National Coffee Day.

Marshfield area

Biggby Coffee, 1710 N. Central Ave. in Marshfield. Free 20-ounce iced or hot brewed coffee; cream and sugar included. More information: 715-502-5759 or www.biggby.com.

Cattails Coffee, located in the first floor lobby at Marshfield Clinic, 1000 N. Oak Ave. in Marshfield. The shop's current special is its banana bread latte. More information: 715-383-5801 or www.cattailscoffee.com.

Coffee Cabin Espresso, 103 W. Kalsched St. in Marshfield. The shop will be offering a bag of its pumpkin spice beans for $10 on Friday, a savings of $6. More information: 715-384-7800 or on Facebook.

The Daily Grind, 236 S. Central Ave. in Marshfield. The shop will be offering $1 off a one-pound bag of its coffee beans. More information: 715-387-6607 or on Facebook.

Dunkin’, 915 N. Central Ave. in Marshfield. Free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase on Friday, available through the Dunkin’ app. More information: www.dunkindonuts.com.

Edgar

The Edgar Grind, 103 S. Third Ave. in Edgar. The shop is offering 25% off all of its coffee drinks and buy one get one half off on its fall flights. The fall flights feature a maple brown sugar latte, white chocolate peppermint mocha, pumpkin spice latte and a vanilla cold brew with a pumpkin cream pour over. More information: 715-352-8008 or on Facebook.

Is your coffee shop missing from this listing? Please email your shop’s National Coffee Day specials to Jamie Rokus at jrokus@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: National Coffee Day 2023: Get free coffee and deals in Marshfield area