National Coffee Day is Friday. Here’s where you can get free coffee and deals in the Wausau area.

Do you love coffee? Then you won't want to miss National Coffee Day on Friday, and there are plenty of local shops getting in on the celebration.

Some will be handing out free coffee, others will be featuring signature brews and many businesses will be giving discounts and deals on bags of coffee and other drinks.

Find out where you can get your caffeine fix in the Wausau area on National Coffee Day.

Tucknee Coffee Co., 610 Washington St. in Wausau, will offer buy one get one free drip coffee on Friday, Sept. 29, to celebrate National Coffee Day.

Wausau area

Biggby Coffee, 320 E. Bridge St. in Wausau and 3140 Rib Mountain Drive in Rib Mountain. Free 20-ounce iced or hot brewed coffee; upgrades available. More information: www.biggby.com.

Caribou Coffee, 2310 Schofield Ave. in Weston. Caribou Perks members can enjoy a daily deal all week when you order ahead with the Caribou Coffee app, including a medium Espresso Shaker for $3 on Friday. More information: www.cariboucoffee.com.

Clean Slate Coffee House, 1027 E. Grand Ave. in Rothschild. The shop will offer a free small drip coffee on Friday. More information: 715-298-0394 or on Facebook.

Dunkin’, 110 W. Bridge St. in Wausau, 225620 Rib Mountain Drive in Rib Mountain and 4020 Schofield Ave. in Weston. Free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase on Friday, available through the Dunkin’ app. More information: www.dunkindonuts.com.

The Pickle Jar Grinds & Finds, 4308 N. Sixth St. in Wausau. The shop will be highlighting its Riverside signature coffee on Friday. More information: 715-298-2406 or on Facebook.

Sugar ‘n Spice Cheesecakes & Coffee, 108 S. Second Ave. in Wausau. The shop will be offering $1 off all handcrafted drinks on Friday. More information: 715-907-7672 or on Facebook.

Merrill

Auntie Ray’s Coffee House, 812 E. First St., Merrill. The shop will be offering its 20-ounce flavored cold brews for $3 on Friday. More information: 715-722-0900 or on Facebook.

The fall coffee flight at The Edgar Grind, 103 S. Third Ave. in Edgar, features a maple brown sugar latte, white chocolate peppermint mocha, pumpkin spice latte and a vanilla cold brew with a pumpkin cream pour over. The coffee shop will feature a buy one get one half off special on the flights on Friday, Sept. 29, for National Coffee Day.

Edgar

The Edgar Grind, 103 S. Third Ave. in Edgar. The shop is offering 25% off all of its coffee drinks and buy one get one half off on its fall flights. The fall flights feature a maple brown sugar latte, white chocolate peppermint mocha, pumpkin spice latte and a vanilla cold brew with a pumpkin cream pour over. More information: 715-352-8008 or on Facebook.

