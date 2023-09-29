For National Coffee Day, see top 20 US cities for coffee lovers

Celebrate National Coffee Day 2023 with the best coffee at home

About two-thirds of Americans drink coffee daily, consuming a total of 491 million cups of coffee a day, according to the National Coffee Association. Coffee addiction is real in the U.S. and purchasing coffee on a daily basis can add up. New research reveals which cities are best for coffee lovers, based on the average cost of a cappuccino, the number of coffee shops per capita and more.

Each city is scored out of 100 for "coffee-lover friendliness," based on such factors.

So, which cities are best for coffee lovers?

WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked the 100 most populated cities in the U.S. for coffee lovers based on the following factors: The number of coffee shops, cafés and coffee houses per capita, the average price of a pack of coffee, the average spending on coffee per household and the share of households that own coffee makers.

Here are the top 20:

San Francisco. The city ties for first in the highest average spending on coffee per household, along with Fremont, California. Portland. Portland also ties for the most coffee and tea manufacturers per capita with San Francisco, Oakland, and Fremont, California. Seattle. Of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Seattle has the most affordable coffee shops, according to WalletHub. Orlando, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Tampa, Florida Austin, Texas Oakland, California New Orleans, Louisiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania San Diego, California Miami, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia Long Beach, California Denver, Colorado Boston, Massachusetts Los Angeles, California Sacramento, California Dallas, Texas

Which cities have the most affordable coffee?

PriceListo, a consumer pricing database, analyzed the most commonly ordered Starbucks drink and food from the most populous cities in each state. They also compared average earnings to determine the states with the most affordable Starbucks order.

Massachusetts has the most affordable order from Starbucks.

Washington —the home of Starbucks—ranks second for most affordable coffee.

California is the third most affordable state for coffee.

Maryland ranks fourth in most affordable coffee order.

Virginia ranks fifth for most affordable coffee.

How was the data collected?

PriceListo gathered Starbucks prices from the five most populous cities from each state. The 15 staple items that are analyzed include: Americano, brewed coffee, cappuccino, cold brew, espresso, flat white, frappuccino, hot chocolate, iced coffee, iced flat white, iced tea, juice, latte, macchiato, mocha, and black tea. Average earnings data come from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

National Coffee Day 2023

Many coffee shops have deals and specials for National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29, and over the subsequent days including International Coffee Day on Sunday, Oct. 1. See which shops are serving free coffee today and this weekend.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Top US cities for coffee lovers