U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.49
    +50.30 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,350.43
    +430.59 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,898.08
    +151.69 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.51
    +36.32 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.87
    +1.38 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.40
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3110
    -0.0130 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6200
    +0.4000 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,284.61
    +381.56 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.61
    +42.13 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

National Community Renaissance of California Earns A+ Credit Rating from S&P

·2 min read

Rating Opens New Financing Opportunities, Accelerating Development of Affordable Housing

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings, one of the foremost U.S. providers of credit ratings, has given National Community Renaissance of California (National CORE) an A+ credit rating, making National CORE only the second affordable housing developer in the nation, and the only one in Southern California, to earn such a rating.

National Community Renaissance (National CORE) is one of the nation&#39;s premier nonprofit affordable housing developers.
National Community Renaissance (National CORE) is one of the nation's premier nonprofit affordable housing developers.

The full report may be downloaded at https://nationalcore.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/NationalCORE-SandP-2021.pdf.

As National CORE continues to expand its portfolio, the A+ rating will open new, non-traditional financial resources, reinforcing and accelerating National CORE's efforts to address the chronic housing affordability crisis facing cities across the country.

The S&P credit rating recognizes the strengths of National CORE, including its organizational leadership capabilities and market position. Already well-positioned in the industry, the S&P credit rating will allow National CORE to take its efforts to a new level.

The following assessments are among those included in Standard & Poor's rating of National CORE:

  • A senior management team that demonstrates strong leadership and organizational capabilities through strategic planning that has sustained the company's progressive mission to provide affordable housing for underserved populations.

  • A strong financial risk profile with a very strong liquidity position.

  • A very strong enterprise risk profile, with a strong market position and low industry risk.

"National CORE has taken a holistic approach to the development of high-quality affordable housing," says National CORE President/CEO Steve PonTell. "As a vertically integrated organization, our team of industry leaders in acquisitions, development, construction, property management, and social services has helped us go beyond building brick and mortar housing to create engaged communities and neighborhoods where families and seniors have access to opportunities, resources, and essential services."

This approach has allowed National CORE to be a leader in the industry, with expertise in planning and development, green building, best-in-class property management, and best practices supportive services. National CORE currently owns and manages more than 7,500 affordable, senior, market rate, and special needs units in California and hopes to double its portfolio over the next five years.

For more information on National CORE, please visit www.nationalcore.org.

Media Contact: Jill Van Balen, jvanbalen@nationalcore.org (909) 204-3434

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-community-renaissance-of-california-earns-a-credit-rating-from-sp-301382678.html

SOURCE National CORE

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Is AbbVie (ABBV) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Endo Launches First and Only Generic Version of Chantix® (varenicline) Tablets in the United States

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Par), has begun shipping the generic version of Pfizer's Chantix® (varenicline), 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets, following final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?

    Can the stock for this graphics processing units designer keep moving higher despite its already massive growth?

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    You don't need to look for obscure stocks for high growth. These past winners are great bets for the future.

  • Where home prices are going next, according to forecast models

    Will we see home prices come down anytime soon? Here’s what the forecast models are predicting for the next year.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.