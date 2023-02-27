U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.00
    +14.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,933.00
    +107.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,049.75
    +52.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.90
    +7.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.71
    +0.39 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    -0.13 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.93
    +0.79 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1955
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3250
    -0.0810 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,394.98
    +210.21 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.32
    -9.73 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,939.95
    +61.29 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

National Comprehensive Cancer Network Announces Collaboration with Blood Cancer Experts in Poland

·4 min read

New international agreement builds on existing work to improve cancer care and outcomes worldwide by adapting and implementing evidence-based guidelines for Poland and beyond.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—a not-for-profit alliance of leading United States cancer centers—announced a new collaboration with the Institute of Hematology and Transfusion Medicine in Poland (IHIT), and the Alliance For Innovation—Polish-American Foundation (AFI). The three organizations have signed an agreement enabling clinicians to share their established expertise and international experience in order to improve quality of care and outcomes for patients with hematologic malignancies in Poland and around the world.

NCCN Logo (C)NCCN(R) 2018. All rights reserved.
NCCN Logo (C)NCCN(R) 2018. All rights reserved.

"This new agreement highlights our commitment to continue advancing our ongoing collaboration with Polish colleagues to standardize and improve how cancers are managed," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "The Institute of Hematology and Transfusion Medicine in Poland is the leading medical and research hospital in Poland for hematology; it serves as a national clinical and diagnostic reference center. Together, we can make sure more people with blood cancers receive region-appropriate treatment based on the latest evidence and expert consensus."

This new agreement builds on a multi-year collaboration between NCCN, the Marie Curie-Sklodowska National Research Institute of Oncology, Republic of Poland Ministry of Health, and AFI to improve country-specific guidelines for solid tumor diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in Poland, based on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) —as called for in Poland's National Cancer Strategy. NCCN Guidelines® are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. They have been translated, adapted, and harmonized in collaboration with local and regional experts, advocates, and policymakers across Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the Caribbean, Asia, South America, and Europe, in order to make them more relevant and accessible to patients and care providers worldwide. The initial work with Poland launched in 2021; to date, the groups have co-developed Polish NCCN Guidelines Adaptations for:

  • Central Nervous System Cancers,

  • Cervical Cancer,

  • Colon Cancer,

  • Head and Neck Cancers, and

  • Ovarian Cancer

"Our main goal is to improve the quality of care and outcomes for hematologic patients in Poland," said Prof. Ewa Lech-Marańda, Director of the IHIT. "The cooperation between our institutions will include the development of adapted clinical guidelines based on NCCN's knowledge, experience, and expertise, as well as longstanding procedures for continuous updates."

"The signing of an agreement between such important cancer control institutions is of great importance for patients and the oncological community, as well as for the further development of Polish-American cooperation," said Marcin Hańczaruk, Co-Chairman of AFI.

NCCN's resources for cancer patients and providers are widely accessed and utilized free-of-charge around the world. Nearly half of the 1.7 million registered users who view NCCN Guidelines at NCCN.org or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines® app are located outside of the U.S. Learn more about NCCN's collaborative work to define and advance high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care globally at NCCN.org/global.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact:
Rachel Darwin
267-622-6624
darwin@nccn.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-comprehensive-cancer-network-announces-collaboration-with-blood-cancer-experts-in-poland-301753467.html

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Recommended Stories

  • UK Latest: Sunak to Meet EU's Von der Leyen on Brexit

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak&nbsp;and&nbsp;European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen&nbsp;will meet on Monday for final talks ahead of an expected announcement of a post-Brexit settlement for Northern Ireland. Lizzy Burden reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Serbia, Kosovo leaders weigh EU proposals to improve ties

    The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are holding talks on Monday on European Union proposals aimed at ending a long series of political crises and setting the two on the path to better relations and ultimately mutual recognition. Tensions have simmered between Serbia and its former territory since Kosovo unilaterally broke away in 2008; a move recognized by many Western countries but opposed by Serbia, with the backing of Russia and China. Recently, those tensions flared over seemingly trivial matters like vehicle license plate formats, or the arrest of an ethnic Serb police officer, triggering renewed concern among Western leaders that a new Balkan conflict might break out just as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its second year.

  • Wheat Price Slump Heralds Further Drop in Global Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Global wheat prices are sinking on a flood of Russian supplies, signaling a further cooling in world food inflation.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestWheat futures in Chicago are heading

  • Start of the End? Testnet Goerli Ether Spikes to $1.60 as Traders Jump on Opportunity Meant for Developers

    LayerZero offered developers a way to get their hands on intrinsically worthless gETH tokens for testing purposes – but traders jumped on that opportunity, leading to an uncannily high-valued market.

  • Pfizer in Talks to Acquire Seagen in Deal Likely Valued at More Than $30 Billion

    The potential deal, likely valued at more than $30 billion, would help Pfizer add to its lineup of cancer treatments.

  • Medical tourism looking sickly as patients watch their spending

    Attila Knott has an empty dental hospital in Hungary. The foreigners with bad teeth he was counting on never arrived, deterred first by COVID-19 and now by a cost-of-living crisis that has left the medical tourism industry struggling to recover even after the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions. "People are more cautious," Knott told Reuters, staring at the empty building across the street from his existing Kreativ Dental clinic.

  • Flu Cases Surge in China, Leaving Antivirals in Short Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A spike in flu cases is fueling a shortage of antivirals at Chinese pharmacies, with empty shelves reminiscent of the drug frenzy triggered by the explosive Covid outbreak that accompanied the country’s reopening. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGol

  • Want to slow the aging process? It may be as simple as eating less.

    “The intervention effect…represented a roughly 2-3% slowing in the pace of aging,” reported the team of researchers at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. The effects, they report, were “similar to the effect of a smoking cessation intervention.” The study, run by the U.S. National Institute of Aging, tracked how quickly the subjects’ bodies were aging by studying changes in the DNA of the participants, and especially chemical tags called methylation marks, extracted from white blood cells.

  • ‘Nothing prepares you for this:’ A cancer expert and survivor on how to manage a life-threatening diagnosis

    Being diagnosed with cancer is frightening. The mental trauma of what to do every day after is another battle.

  • The house price crash that could wreck your finances – and it's not in Britain

    Prices are starting to fall. Mortgage arrears are starting to climb. Developers are going bust, and others are stopping work on homes they can no longer sell.

  • Elon Musk Wants Warren Buffett as a Tesla Shareholder

    Berkshire Hathaway, the legendary investor's holding company, has a war chest of almost $129 billion.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • Elon Musk Makes New Revelations About the Tesla Cybertruck

    The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer has been pumping up this pickup truck for several weeks.

  • A Second-Half Stock-Market Rally Is Still in Play Despite Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock-market believers are looking past the roughest stretch in months for US equities and clinging to bets on a rally in the back half of the year once the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to

  • Rich millennial Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Home equity theft': A recent study says 12 states allow local governments to seize far more than what's owed from homeowners who are behind on taxes — 3 ways to protect yourself

    In 7 years, nearly 8,000 homes were seized for late payments.

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.

  • Blackstone's Schwarzman received over $1 billion in pay, dividends in 2022

    (Reuters) -Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman took home about $1.26 billion in pay and dividends for 2022, a regulatory filing showed. Schwarzman received more than $1 billion in dividends from his Blackstone shares and $253.1 million in compensation, filing showed on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc slashed compensation for CEO David Solomon by 29% to $25 million for 2022, while JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon's total compensation was unchanged at $34.5 million.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Posts Big 2022 Loss in Rocky Market

    Warren Buffett retained his sense of optimism in his annual letter to investors, saying he attributes much of his success over the years to the resilience of the U.S. economy.