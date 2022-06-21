U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.75
    +65.00 (+1.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,350.00
    +481.00 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,502.00
    +205.25 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.40
    +32.30 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.08
    +2.52 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.20
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.72 (-8.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4330
    +0.3480 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,128.20
    +602.06 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.88
    +20.95 (+4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.50
    +58.69 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

National conversation highlights importance of science literacy, communications and skills for young Canadians

Canada Foundation for Innovation
·5 min read
Canada Foundation for Innovation
Canada Foundation for Innovation

Panelists from across the country gather to reflect on how to support young people with the skills and knowledge they need to make decisions on science-based issues

OTTAWA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a public environment where misinformation can strongly influence the attitudes young people have toward science, it is more important than ever that educators, employers, communicators and governments collaborate to ensure the next generation is well equipped to make informed decisions based on evidence, and ultimately contribute to an innovative and prosperous Canada.

This was the clarion call that came from a national conversation on youth and science organized by the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) and Acfas on June 8.

The event, part of the CFI’s 25th and Acfas’s 100th anniversary celebrations, brought together experts in science education, communications and skills development from across the country, to discuss the findings of a survey the CFI and Acfas commissioned last year to shed light on the attitudes 18- to 24-year-old Canadians have toward science.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, found most young adults in Canada have confidence in science, but that persuasion by social media influencers and difficulties delineating between real and fake information can affect their ability to make informed health, environmental, social and lifestyle choices.

The conversation focused on three themes related to the survey:

  • The role of educators in promoting science literacy

  • The current state of science communication to build public trust

  • The skills in science and technology that will contribute to the Canadian economy.

Among the conclusions were that science should be viewed as a journey that can lead to unpredictable outcomes — and that we need to be better at reflecting this reality in schools; that we should be communicating science in a way that acknowledges the limits of our understanding; and ensuring those interested in careers in science can see themselves in these careers and are provided with the opportunities and pathways to pursue them.

Read: Full summary report of the national conversation on youth and science

To expand on the conversation, CFI president and CEO Roseann O’Reilly Runte spoke to Mona Nemer, Chief Science Advisor of Canada, and Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Québec, about how the scientific community can support future generations to solve worldwide problems.

Watch: Discussion with Roseann O’Reilly Runte, Mona Nemer and Rémi Quirion

Speaker list for national conversation on youth and science

Plenary discussion:

Why science literacy and culture are more critical than ever for young adults

Moderator:

Roseann O’Reilly Runte

 

 

Panelists: 

Eric Meslin, President and CEO, Council of Canadian Academies

 

Sébastien Dallaire, Ipsos

Breakout sessions:

Literacy and scientific culture: What is the role for educators?

Moderator:

Frédéric Bouchard, Dean of Arts and Science, Université de Montréal

 

 

Panelists:

John Munro, President, British Columbia Science Teachers’ Association

 

Bonnie Schmidt, President, Let’s Talk Science

Scientific communication and public trust: Do we need to revisit our approaches?

Moderator:

Carly Weeks, Health Reporter, The Globe and Mail

 

 

 

Panelists:

Chantal Barriault, Director, Science Communication Graduate Program, Laurentian University

 

Sandy Baumgartner, CEO, Saskatchewan Science Centre and President, Canadian Association of Science Centres

 

Anna Blakney, Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories and School of Biomedical Engineering, University of British Columbia

Science and technology skills: What do young adults need to contribute to a strong Canadian economy?

Moderator

Valerie Walker,CEO, Business + Higher Education Roundtable

 

 

 

Panelists:  

Duff Montgomerie, former Deputy Minister, Labour and Advanced Education, Nova Scotia

 

Nancy Déziel, Director General, Centre national en électrochimie et en technologies environnementales (CNETE)

 

Nadine Spencer, CEO, Brand EQ Group Inc., Black Business and Professional Association

Quotes

“This discussion illustrates that engaging young people in science requires not just education, communication, technology or the economy. It will require all of these fields together. And working collaboratively, we can make a difference that will take us not away from innocence, but away from ignorance, to a kind of wisdom that will enable us to use human capacity for the greater good.”
– Roseann O’Reilly Runte, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

“We have an obligation to work together to reach 18- to 24-year-old Canadians where they are. We need their ideas, their hopes — and even their misgivings — to enrich our society and allow it to grow and prosper. It is crucial for young people to have an interest in science, and it is our challenge to listen to them and engage with them.

Jean-Pierre Perreault, Chair of the Board, Acfas

Related links

Social media

Canada Foundation for Innovation
For updates, follow us on Twitter @InnovationCA, LinkedIn, Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel to find videos about the CFI and its transformative research projects. Follow our 25th anniversary activities through #PromisingFutureNow.

Acfas
Follow Acfas on TwitterFacebook or LinkedIn. Check out the images from La preuve par l’image on Instagram. Follow our YouTube channel to learn more about the prix Acfas winners, as well as the finalists of Ma thèse en 180 secondes and Génies en affaires competitions.

About the Canada Foundation for Innovation

For 25 years, the Canada Foundation for Innovation has been making financial contributions to Canada’s universities, colleges, research hospitals and non-profit research organizations to increase their capability to carry out high-quality research. The CFI invests in infrastructure that researchers need to think big, innovate and push the boundaries of knowledge. It helps institutions to attract and retain the world’s top talent, to train the next generation of researchers and to support world-class research that strengthens the economy and improves the quality of life for all Canadians.

A promising future, now
25 years of investing in ideas that change our world

About Acfas
Acfas, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary from May 2022 to June 2023, showcases knowledge as a driver of societal development by grouping together members of the research community from across the broader French-speaking world. Resolutely focused on the future, Acfas represents a powerful vector for the democratization of science and scientific communications. The association champions researchers of all disciplines, while promoting excellence in research.

Find out more about the 100th anniversary of Acfas

Contact

Benoît Clément
Media Relations and Social Media Specialist
Canada Foundation for Innovation
C: 613-943-2580
benoit.clement@innovation.ca

Gabriel Vignola
Director of communications
T: 514-849-0045, ext. 261
gabriel.vignola@acfas.ca



Recommended Stories

  • Watch: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites

    The launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is set for 12:08 p.m.

  • Millions of years ago, the megalodon ruled the oceans – why did it disappear?

    Roaming the ancient seas eons ago, the megalodon shark eviscerated its prey with jaws that were 10 feet wide. Warpaintcobra/iStock via Getty Images Plus Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. When did the megalodon shark go extinct, and why? – Landon, age 10 Imagine traveling back in time and observing the oceans of 5 million years ago. As you stand on an ancient shoreline, you see se

  • NASA discovers mysterious balanced rock on Mars, igniting debate over how it happened

    “The shape of this rock is not natural.”

  • Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish

    The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States. The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost 4 meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project. The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.

  • SpaceX launches three Falcon 9 rockets in 36 hours

    SpaceX launched three Falcon 9 rockets in just over&nbsp;36 hours&nbsp;from California and Florida, setting a new U.S. commercial space launch record. (June 20)

  • This company is building the first autonomous rocket factory using 3D-printed rockets

    Relativity Space is disrupting the traditional aerospace industry by manufacturing the first autonomous rocket factory using 3D-printed rockets. The post This company is building the first autonomous rocket factory using 3D-printed rockets appeared first on In The Know.

  • Max Q: Space 'Xed

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. This issue is very, very, very SpaceX heavy. Depending on how you feel about the company, you'll either love or hate it! SpaceX employees posted an open letter to the company’s internal communication system asking leadership at the company to implement a number of measures, with the stated aim of ensuring that SpaceX’s actual “systems and culture” live up “to its stated values,” The Verge’s Loren Grush reports.

  • From Apollo to Artemis, Kennedy Space Center celebrates 60 years of history and looks again toward the moon

    Kennedy Space Center officials hope 60th anniversary will see launch of powerful new moon rocket.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Job Cuts Will Reduce Workforce by 3.5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is cutting its salaried workforce by about 10% over the next three months, resulting in an overall reduction of some 3.5% in total headcount as hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdo

  • milestoneBased Chosen as Official Grants Screening Solution for Kingaru Immersive Commerce

    milestoneBased, a next-generation milestone collaboration platform for the startup funding ecosystem, today announced a partnership with the Immersive Commerce Blockchain company Kingaru. milestone...

  • EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: California investor adds another Alamo City property to its Texas portfolio

    "San Antonio is our favorite place market right now," said Brennen Degner, DB Capital CEO.

  • HCA calls off deal to buy Utah hospitals after challenge from Feds

    The Federal Trade Commission says the nixing of HCA Healthcare's deal to buy five Utah hospitals should be a "lesson learned to hospital systems all over the country."

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $18,000

    Bitcoin seems to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors. The most popular cryptocurrency, has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the past hour as of this writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin had fallen on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering somewhat to $18,290.75.

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, June 20 – Gold Price Remains Close to $1,850

    Gold is 0.1% lower this morning, as it is trading below the $1,850 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • RBA Says Disorderly Exit From Yield Target Damaged Reputation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia said that its exit from a three-year yield target was disorderly and caused some reputational damage, adding that it’s unlikely to deploy such a program again.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High P

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Threaten a Bigger Breakout

    The US dollar has been relatively quiet against the Japanese yen on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of bullish pressure.

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Time to Stabilize Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. will need more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations, the embattled crypto lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeCelsi

  • Germany Steps Up Measures to Conserve Gas as Russia Slows Supply to Europe

    Germany will restart coal-fired power plants and offer incentives for companies to curb natural gas consumption, marking a new step in the economic war between Europe and Russia.

  • Three alternatives to a small-business loan

    Only a fraction of small-business loan applications are approved, and the approval rate is getting worse. Here are three options to consider.