National Cookie Day 2023: How to get deals, freebies and even recipes to try at home

If you are a fan of chocolate chip, sugar, snickerdoodle, peanut butter or even oatmeal raisin cookies, Monday, Dec. 4 is the day for you.

Today is National Cookie Day and for lovers of the sweet treat there are plenty of deals and ideas to celebrate with.

Versions of a cookie have been around for centuries, with the concept of a hand sized flour and sugar-based treat first appearing in Persia in the seventh century AD, according to What's Cooking America.

In 2022, the cookie category surpassed $10 billion dollars in annual sales, according to Forbes.

What is the national cookie of the US?

While there is no official national cookie of the US, the classic chocolate chip cookie is king.

That's according to many polls conducted over the years with the most recent being from Crumbl Cookies by One Poll.

Sixty two percent of respondents said that chocolate chip was their favorite type of cookie, followed by peanut butter, brownie/double chocolate and oatmeal raisin.

By the way, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 4.

National Cookie Day deals and freebies

Subway is introducing a footlong cookie just in time for National Cookie Day.

While a deluge of discounts is common on a given "national day," the set of savings for National Cookie Day is just a bit sweeter.

Subway is transforming into "Cookieway" and offering a free footlong chocolate chip cookie with the purchase of a 12-inch sandwich between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time at select restaurants. (The footlong cookie will become a permanent menu item nationwide in 2024.) The sandwich chain is also offering rewards members a free cookie with the purchase of a six or 12-inch sandwich

Insomnia Cookies are offering app users a free cookie or $1 deluxe cookie when they show associates the Insomnia app or order through delivery. When rewards members order six cookies in store they can receive six free cookies and when ordering 12 cookies online they can receive 12 free cookies. CookieMagic members can receive six free cookies by presenting their membership.

Nestle Tollhouse is running a drawing for free cookie shot glass making kits

Alternative cookie company REAL Cookies is offering 20% off online orders from Dec. 4 through Dec. 12

Circle K is offering its app users a free freshly baked cookie at participating locations

National Cookie Day: Recipe #1

If your inclination to celebrate National Cookie Day is to make a batch for you and others (though let's be real, they're for you) here are two recipes that will satisfy even the sweetest of sweet tooths.

YouTube culinary empresario Andrew Rea sought to make his ultimate cookie for an episode of his Basics with Babish series. Here there are options to mix in anything from chocolate or peanut butter chips, dark chocolate chunks, kettle chips or even caramel popcorn.

Ingredients

8 oz (226 g) browned butter, room temperature

9.75 oz (276 g) light brown sugar

4.5 oz (127 g) granulated white sugar

2 large eggs

11.5 oz (326 g) all purpose flour

1 Tbsp kosher salt

1 Tbsp hazelnut coffee grounds, finely ground

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

16 oz (453 g) of you preferred mix in

Directions

Combine the browned butter and sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer. Begin creaming the butter and sugar, using a paddle attachment, at medium-high speed. Continue mixing until the butter becomes soft, aerated, and fully combined with the sugars, about 1-3 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl to make sure the mixture is homogeneous. Start adding the eggs, one at a time, and mixing thoroughly in between additions. Make sure to scrape down the bowl in between additions as well. This will ensure the entire mixture is well combined. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, salt, coffee grounds, baking soda, and baking powder. Whisk to evenly distribute the ingredients. Add the dry ingredients all at once to the mixing bowl, then mix at low speed until the batter is just combined. Overmixing the dough at this stage can result in unwanted gluten development. Combine the dough with the mix ins of your choice. Once again, avoid overmixing the dough. Using an ice cream scoop, scoop the dough into mounds. Place them evenly on a large, rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Refrigerate the dough overnight or up to 3 days. Bake the cookies at 375°F for 18-20 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through. Transfer the still hot cookie to a cooling rack. Enjoy warm or at room temperature.

National Cookie Day Recipe #2

If you want to go in a more traditional method for National Cookie Day, this classic recipe from Nestle Toll House produces a chocolate chip cookie that will conjure up images of childhood joy.

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl. Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in morsels and nuts. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely.

