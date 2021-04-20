U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,126.52
    -36.74 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,781.65
    -295.98 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.02
    -163.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.37
    -55.63 (-2.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.39
    -0.99 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2047
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5590
    -0.0420 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3955
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0800
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,368.62
    -126.31 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,253.40
    +18.98 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,859.87
    -140.21 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.38
    -584.99 (-1.97%)
     
National Council of Teachers of English's James R. Squire Office Releases New Policy Briefs to Promote Literacy Instruction That Prepares Students for an Increasingly Diverse and Digital World

·4 min read

New NCTE publications highlight organization's commitment to student-centered literacy policy advocacy.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) and its James R. Squire Office of Policy Research in English/Language Arts unveiled three new policy briefs to address the urgency in expanding literacy instruction to ensure students are prepared to thrive in a world that is increasingly diverse and influenced by digital media. To do so, the field must rethink and expand programs to support teachers and teacher-candidates in developing an understanding of and proficiency in racial literacy, translanguaging, and critical media literacy.

NCTE's Squire Office released three new policy briefs on April 19, 2021.

The briefs, authored by leading scholars and released during the 2021 NCTE Virtual Leadership and Advocacy Summit on April 19, focus on three timely issues impacting literacy educators and their students, including:

  • Racial Literacy by Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Teachers College at Columbia University—Sealey-Ruiz emphasizes that fostering student's racial literacy begins with teacher education and preparation. She also outlines six components of racial literacy development: critical love, critical humility, critical reflection, historical literacy, archaeology of self, and interruption.

  • Understanding Translanguaging in US Literacy Classrooms: Reframing Bi-/Multilingualism as the Norm by Kate Seltzer, Rowan University, and Catí de los Ríos, UC Berkeley—Seltzer and de los Ríos identify translanguaging as the longstanding norm in the US and offer research-based examples of classrooms that have successfully taken up translanguaging. They also explore policies that would enable students and teachers to leverage bilingualism/multilingualism for learning.

  • Critical Media Literacy and Popular Culture in ELA Classrooms by Jamila Lyiscott, University of Massachusetts Amherst; Nicole Mirra, Rutgers University; and Antero Garcia, Stanford University—Garcia, Lyiscott and Mirra advise educators to integrate a wide range of media and popular culture into instruction, and they center students as content creators (not just consumers). The authors also call attention to the disparities in technological access that the COVID-19 pandemic illuminated.

"NCTE's Squire Office focuses on policy matters that represent inflection points in the teaching of English Language Arts. The Office's work merges policy and practice, exemplifying our belief in the expertise of teachers, and it puts the needs of students nationwide at the forefront. The policy briefs released today are timely and we look forward to new knowledge and opportunities to co-create policy that will emerge from the Squire Office's ongoing work," NCTE Executive Director Emily Kirkpatrick said.

Future policy briefs from NCTE's Squire Office will highlight topics including antiracist teaching, culturally and historically responsive literacy, teaching African American and Latinx children's and young adult literature, and engaging Chinese and Asian diaspora, hip-hop and youth cultural studies.

NCTE relaunched the James R. Squire Office of Policy Research in English/Language Arts at the University of Notre Dame in 2020, under the leadership of Ernest Morrell, an NCTE Past President. Morrell is an influential scholar who studies the development of academic and critical literacy of adolescents of color in urban schools. He is currently the Director of the Center for Literacy Education at Notre Dame. In 2021, he will also become the Associate Dean for the Humanities and Equity in the College of Arts and Letters.

"We are very excited about the release and dissemination of these briefs on racial literacy, translanguaging, and critical media pedagogy. They represent the best of what we know about these areas, they are accessible, and they offer plenty of ideas for policy and classroom practice. I couldn't be happier with the efforts of our first cohort of scholars, and I look equally forward to the conversations and transformations they are bound to inspire," Morrell said.

NCTE established its Squire Office at the University of Michigan in 2003 to support reform in English Language Arts education by providing periodical reviews of research and policy analysis. The office's name honors James R. Squire, who served as NCTE's Executive Director from 1960–1967. NCTE Past President Anne Ruggles Gere directed the Squire Office from 2003–2016.

About NCTE

As the nation's oldest organization of pre-K through graduate school literacy educators, the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) is devoted to improving the teaching and learning of English and the language arts at all levels of education. For more than 100 years, NCTE has worked with its members to offer journals, publications, and resources; to further the voice and expertise of educators as advocates for their students at the local and federal levels; and to share lesson ideas, research, and teaching strategies through its Annual Convention and other professional learning events.

Contact: Kathleen Kennedy Manzo
Kathleen.KennedyManzo@FinnPartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-council-of-teachers-of-englishs-james-r-squire-office-releases-new-policy-briefs-to-promote-literacy-instruction-that-prepares-students-for-an-increasingly-diverse-and-digital-world-301272882.html

SOURCE National Council of Teachers of English

  • J&J Signals Optimism With Covid Vaccine Use in Limbo in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson indicated that uncertainty regarding its Covid-19 vaccine could ease in coming days, as regulators review whether the shot can cause rare blood clots and inspect a factory that’s key to the drugmaker hitting its production targets.The U.S. paused use of the vaccine last week after six women who received it developed serious but rare blood clots in the brain. A panel of medical experts reviewing data on the clots could vote Friday on whether the hold should end. No additional cases of the clots have been confirmed since the pause began, according to Jason McDonald, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.“In the next couple of days we will have a very solid path forward, and we’re going to do all we can to make sure that’s a positive outcome,” J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in an interview.Shares of J&J gained 2.6% at 11:22 a.m. in New York, a sign that investors expect that the vaccine could soon be returned to use in the U.S. and elsewhere.The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee warned on Tuesday that there was a link between the rare clots and the vaccine, but said the potential benefits outweigh any risk. The ruling clears a path for European Union countries to decide whether to restrict access to the shot for any patient groups. The committee recommended that a warning be added to the shot’s product information.As of April 15, some 7.7 million people in the U.S. had received the J&J shot. J&J said Tuesday that it brought in $100 million in sales for the company in the first quarter.While the J&J shot had earlier been seen as critical to the U.S. immunization program, the Biden administration has said it expects other currently available vaccines will make up for any shortfall caused by the pause. In Europe, where a wider vaccine rollout has gone more slowly, access to the J&J shot could help cover more residents and stem the spread of viral variants that have contributed to higher infection rates.Forecast on HoldNew Brunswick, New Jersey-based J&J didn’t provide a full-year forecast for vaccine sales because of uncertainty around the pause in its use, Wolk said in an interview Tuesday. J&J is offering the shot on a not-for-profit basis, at no more than $10 a dose, for the duration of the pandemic.“We don’t want to be presumptuous and perhaps maybe even offend regulators, we want that process to play out and make sure that we’re being respectful of it,” Wolk said. “Since it’s a not-for-profit construct, it’s not going to have a material impact on earnings.”This week, U.S. regulators will likely finish an inspection of an Emergent BioSolutions Inc. facility responsible for making the underlying drug substance used in the shot, said J&J Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee Joaquin Duato during a call with investors.On April 16, Emergent was told by U.S. regulators to stop work at the Baltimore facility. Some 15 million doses worth of a key ingredient in the J&J shot had to be discarded after a manufacturing mix-up. J&J executives said Tuesday that it’s too early to determine how the hurdle will affect the timing of deliveries of 100 million doses to the U.S.Read More: Emergent Factory Halt Adds to Obstacles for J&J’s Covid VaccineJ&J also said on Tuesday that it expects adjusted earnings per share this year of $9.42 to $9.57, narrowing the guidance of $9.40 to $9.60 given in January. Wall Street analysts expect $9.50 a share, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter revenue was $22.32 billion, outpacing the average analyst estimate of $21.98 billion.The company’s pharmaceutical unit continues to account for more than half its sales, as revenue in the division jumped 10% to $12.2 billion in the first quarter. Medical-device sales rose 11% to $6.58 billion.Wolk said he expects device trends to continue to improve. In the Asia Pacific region, medical devices rebounded by 70% this quarter, and he said that other regions will follow suit. “Elective surgeries seem to be a little bit soft yet in terms of the market,” he said.But consumer sales slipped 2.3% year-over-year to $3.54 billion. Within consumer health, J&J saw sales decline in over-the-counter products driven by comparisons with last year’s pantry loading and a weaker cough, cold and flu season.Overall, J&J reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, up from $2.30 a year earlier. It also boosted its dividend on Tuesday by 5%, from $1.01 a share to $1.06 a share.(Updates throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Putin’s Answer to U.S. Sanctions Is More Economic Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to respond to the latest round of U.S. sanctions threats as he has to past ones: by speeding his drive to make Russia’s economy more self-sufficient.In the seven years since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin’s government and central bank have stripped back the country’s exposure to dollars, shifted assets out of the U.S. and sold a smaller share of its debt to foreigners.“The Americans are saying: be careful or we could do more, but Russia is just going to continue down the path toward economic autarky,” said Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is keeping the threat of sanctions hanging over Russia even after a sweeping round of penalties imposed last week. On Sunday, the U.S. warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny dies in prison.These four charts show how Putin has responded to past rounds of sanctions by increasing Russia’s economic isolation.The share of gold in Russia’s $581 billion international reserves jumped above dollars for the first time on record last year following a multi-year drive to reduce exposure to U.S. assets. The precious metal made up 24% of the central bank’s stockpile as of the end of September 2020, the latest date for which the breakdown is available. The share of dollar assets was 22%, down from more than 40% in 2018.That trend also shows up in the share of Russia’s international reserves held in the U.S., which plummeted to just under 7% by the end of September, down from about 30% before the Crimea annexation. Most of the shift happened in the second quarter of 2018 just after sanctions on aluminum giant United Co. Rusal revealed how vulnerable Russia was to sanctions.What Our Economists Say...Russia’s resilience to successive waves of sanctions provides a false sense of security. With the U.S. running out of options, the next round could be more disruptive, and the measures already in place are holding back trade and investment.-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsOf course, there’s only so much that Russia can do without cutting itself off entirely from the global economy. But officials in Washington are also restrained by the fact that if they go too far (as they did with the Rusal sanctions that were later revoked), they risk sending tremors through global markets.Acting on a pledge by Putin to “de-dollarize” trade, Russia has been slowly cutting back on use of the greenback in its exports with the European Union, China and India. The euro has almost overtaken the dollar in Russia’s trade with the EU and has already surpassed it in exports to China. About two-thirds of Russia’s exports to India, meanwhile, are paid for in rubles.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeLast week’s penalties included a ban on purchases of bonds on the primary market, so the next big targets could be secondary-market debt and Russian banks’ access to the financial messaging system used for most international money transfers. Russia is already looking for alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable, though attempts so far haven’t led to much.One reason the Finance Ministry wasn’t too concerned about the latest sanctions measure on government debt is that Russia has mostly been selling to local banks at its weekly auctions anyway. Borrowing was ramped up during the pandemic even though foreign demand was weak, which increased the overall size of the market and pushed down the share of foreigners.U.S. banks can still buy new debt on the secondary market after the penalties come into force in mid-June. Russia is “well positioned” for a near term market disruption because it has a high cash buffer and demand from local banks is “robust,” Fitch Ratings said in a research note published late on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s $87 Billion Electric-Car Giant Hasn’t Sold a Vehicle Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd.’s expansive pop-up showroom sits at the heart of Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center. With nine models on display, it’s hard to miss. The electric car upstart has one of the biggest booths at China’s 2021 Auto Show, which starts Monday, opposite storied German automaker BMW AG. Yet its bold presence belies an uncomfortable truth -- Evergrande hasn’t sold a single car under its own brand.China’s largest property developer has an array of investments outside of real estate, from soccer clubs to retirement villages. But it’s the recent entry into electric cars that’s captured investors’ imaginations. Shareholders have pushed Evergrande NEV’s Hong Kong-listed stock up more than 1,000% over the past 12 months, allowing it to raise billions of dollars in fresh capital. It now has a market value of $87 billion, greater than Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.Such exuberance over an automaker that has repeatedly pushed back forecasts for when it will mass produce a car is emblematic of the froth that has been building in EVs over the past year, with investors plowing money into a rally that briefly made Elon Musk the world’s richest person and has some concerned about a bubble. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in China, home to the world’s biggest market for new energy cars, where a mind-boggling 400 EV manufacturers now jostle for consumers’ attention, led by a cabal of startups valued more than established auto players but which have yet to turn a profit.Evergrande NEV was a relatively late entrant to that scene.In March 2019, Hui Ka Yan, Evergrande’s chairman and one of China’s richest men, vowed to take on Musk and become the world’s biggest maker of EVs in three to five years. Tesla Inc.’s Model Y crossover had just had its global debut. In the two years since, Tesla has gained an enviable foothold in China, establishing its first factory outside the U.S. and delivering around 35,500 cars in March. Chinese rival Nio Inc. earlier this month reached a significant milestone when its 100,000th EV rolled off the production line, prompting Musk to tweet his congratulations.Read more: Nio, Xpeng Exude Optimism as EVs Boom: Shanghai Auto ShowDespite his lofty ambitions and Evergrande NEV’s rich valuation, Hui has repeatedly pushed back car-production targets. The tycoon’s coterie of rich friends, among others, have stumped up billions, but making cars -- electric or otherwise -- is hard, and hugely capital intensive. Nio’s gross margins only flipped into positive territory in mid-2020, after years of heavy losses and a lifeline from a municipal government.Speaking on an earnings call in late March after Evergrande NEV’s full-year loss for 2020 widened by a yawning 67%, Hui said the company planned to begin trial production at the end of this year, delayed from an original timeline of last September. Deliveries aren’t expected to start until some time in 2022. Expectations for annual production capacity of 500,000 to 1 million EVs by March 2022 were also pushed back until 2025. Still, the company issued a buoyant new forecast: 5 million cars a year by 2035. For comparison, global giant Volkswagen AG delivered 3.85 million units in China in 2020.It’s not just Evergrande’s delayed production schedule that’s raising eyebrows. A closer look under the company’s hood reveals practices that have industry veterans scratching their heads: from making selling apartments part of car executives’ KPIs, to attempting a model lineup that would be ambitious for even the most established automaker.‘Weird Company’“It’s a weird company,” said Bill Russo, the founder and chief executive officer of advisory firm Automobility Ltd. in Shanghai. “They’ve poured a lot of money in that hasn’t really returned anything, plus they’re entering an industry in which they have very limited understanding. And I’m not sure they’ve got the technological edge of Nio or Xpeng,” he said, referring to the New York-listed Chinese EV makers already deploying intelligent features in their cars, like laser-based navigation.A closer look at Evergrande NEV’s operations reveals the extent of its unorthodox approach. While it’s established three production bases -- in Guangzhou, Tianjin in China’s north, and Shanghai -- the company doesn’t have a general car assembly line up and running. Equipment and machinery is still being adjusted, according to people who have seen inside the factories but don’t want to be identified discussing confidential matters.In a response to questions from Bloomberg, Evergrande NEV said it was preparing machinery for trial production, and would be able to make “one car a minute” once full production is reached.The company is targeting mass production and delivery next year of four models -- the Hengchi 5 and 6; the luxe Hengchi 1 (which will go up against Tesla’s Model S); and the Hengchi 3, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has told investors it aims to deliver 100,000 cars in 2022, one of the people said, roughly the number of units Nio, Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc., the other U.S.-listed Chinese EV contender, delivered last year, combined.Its workers are also being asked to help sell real estate, the backbone of the Evergrande empire.New hires are required to undergo internal training and attend seminars that drill them on the company’s property history and have nothing to do with car making. In addition, employees from all departments, from production-line workers to back-office staff, are encouraged to promote the sale of apartments, whether through posting ads on social media or bringing relatives and friends along to sale centers to make them appear busy. Managerial-level staff even have their performance bonuses tied to such endeavors, people familiar with the measure said.Meanwhile, the ambitious targets have Evergrande NEV turning to outsourcing and skipping procedures seen as normal practice in the industry, people with knowledge of the situation say.While it’s hiring aggressively and recently scored Daniel Kirchert, a former BMW executive who co-founded EV startup Byton Ltd., the firm has contracted most of the design and R&D of its cars to overseas suppliers, some of the people said. Contracting out the majority of design and engineering work is an unusual approach for a company wanting to achieve such scale.14 Models At OnceOne of those companies is Canada’s Magna International Inc., which is leading the development of the Hengchi 1 and 3, one of the people said. Evergrande NEV has also teamed with Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. to co-develop a software system for the Hengchi range. It will allow drivers to use a mobile app to instruct the car to drive via autopilot to a certain location and use artificial intelligence to switch on appliances at home while on the road, according to a statement last month.A spokesperson for Evergrande said it was working with international partners including Magna, EDAG Engineering Group AG and Austrian parts maker AVL List GmbH in developing “14 models simultaneously.” Representatives from Magna declined to comment. A Baidu spokesperson said the company had no further details to share, while a representative for Tencent said the software venture is with a related firm called Beijing Tinnove Technology Co. that operates independently. Tinnove didn’t respond to requests for comment.Rather than staggering model releases, Evergrande NEV appears to be rolling out every type of car all at once under its Hengchi brand, which sports a roaring gold lion on the badge and translates loosely to ‘unstoppable gallop.’ The nine models being launched span almost all major passenger vehicle segments from sedans to SUVS and multi-purpose vehicles. Prices will range from about 80,000 yuan ($12,000) to 600,000 yuan, although the final costs could change, a person familiar said.That’s a completely different product development strategy to EV pioneers like Tesla, which only has four models on offer. Nio and Xpeng have also chosen to focus on just a handful of marques, and even then are struggling to break into the black.“The market has proved the effectiveness of the ‘one product in vogue at one time’ strategy,” said Zhang Xiang, an automobile industry researcher at the North China University of Technology. “Evergrande is offering many products and expects a win. There’s a question mark over whether this will work.”Without any long-term carmaking nous, Evergrande has issued uncompromising directives to meet its latest production targets, according to the people. Two models, including the Hengchi 5, a compact SUV that rivals Xpeng’s G3, are targeting mass production in a little over 20 months. To hit that timing, certain industry procedures, like making mule cars, or testbed vehicles equipped with prototype components that require evaluation, may be skipped, people familiar with the situation said. Evergrande told Bloomberg it has entered a “sprint stage toward mass production.”As it is, Bloomberg could only find one instance where the Hengchi 5 has been showcased in public, in photos and grainy footage released by Evergrande in February as the cars drove around a snow-covered field in Inner Mongolia. The company’s shares surged to a record.Glossing over those steps is unusual, said Zhong Shi, a former automotive project manager turned independent analyst.“There’s a standard engineering process of product development, validation and verification, which includes several laboratory and road tests” in China and everywhere else, Zhong said. “It’s hard to compress that to shorter than three years.”While there’s no suggestion Evergrande’s approach violates any regulations, its stock-market run could be in for a reality check. After similarly hefty market gains, some EV startups in the U.S. that have yet to prove their viability as revenue-generating, profitable entities have lost their shine over the past few months amid concern about valuations and as established carmakers like VW move faster into EV fray.Read more: The End of Tesla’s Dominance May Be Closer Than It AppearsThe industry’s multi-billion dollar surge also hasn’t escaped Beijing’s attention. Evergrande NEV shares dipped lower last month after an editorial from the state-run Xinhua news agency highlighted concerns about how the EV sector is evolving. Of particular worry are companies that are shirking their responsibility to build quality cars, a blind race by local governments to attract EV projects, and high valuations by companies that have yet to deliver a single mass-produced car, according to the missive, which named Evergrande specifically in that regard. “The huge gap between production capacity and market value shows there is hype in the NEV market,” it said.Still, Evergrande NEV’s stock has gained 18% since then, buoyed by the outlook for China’s electric-car market. EVs currently account for about 5% of China’s annual car sales, BloombergNEF data show, with demand forecast to soar as the market matures and electric-car prices fall. EV sales in China may climb more than 50% this year alone, research firm Canalys said in a February report.With competition also on the rise, some outside Evergrande NEV’s loyal shareholder base remain skeptical.“The market is getting crowded but unless you have a preferred lane, there’s not much chance to win,” Automobility’s Russo said. “Maybe there’s some synergy with the property businesses but right now it’s an EV story, and a pretty expensive one.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Prime-Brokerage Heads to Leave After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s prime-brokerage co-heads are leaving the bank in the wake of its $4.7 billion loss from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management, according to a company memo.John Dabbs and Ryan Nelson will step down immediately while assisting Credit Suisse through mid-May on an orderly transition, the bank said in the memo. Roger Anerella was appointed interim head of prime services, while Doug Crofton was made head of Americas cash with responsibility for execution and advisory sales and Stuart McGuire put in a similar role for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Credit Suisse representatives declined to comment.The Wall Street Journal reported the departures earlier.The Swiss lender took a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) writedown and has since parted ways with several top executives over its dealings with Archegos, weeks after the collapse of Greensill Capital. Dividends have been cut and share buybacks suspended. Analysts see further losses and potential fines. Credit Suisse’s market value has dropped by about 20% since it first raised issues with Archegos.Credit Suisse is grappling with how much its leadership team knew and controlled client risks. It was sued by a small pension fund that alleges the bank misled investors and let “high-risk clients” including Greensill and Archegos take on too much leverage, in one of the first lawsuits since the twin debacles.Credit Suisse emerged as the big loser in global investment banks’ race to exit trading positions as Archegos collapsed, pushing it into a 900 million-franc ($975 million) pretax loss for the first quarter. The bank, which is also dealing with the collapse of a group of supply chain finance funds, has already said that top management won’t get a bonus for last year.In the aftermath of the Archegos loss, the bank said chief risk officer Lara Warner would leave the bank, as well as investment banking head Brian Chin. The head of equities sales and trading Paul Galietto, also stepped down, though will stay through April to assist in the transition, according to a staff memo earlier this month.The lender also announced three additional exits. Ryan Atkinson, head of credit risk for the investment bank; Ilana Ash, head of counterparty credit risk management for that unit and Manish Mehta, head of counterparty hedge fund risk, according to the memo.(Adds other senior departures in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Miner Seeks $1 Billion From Turkey for Stalled Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian miner Alamos Gold Inc. said it’s pursuing a $1 billion claim against Turkey for preventing a controversial mining project from going ahead.Two Netherlands-based Alamos units will file an investment treaty claim against Turkey for “expropriation and unfair and inequitable treatment” concerning its Kirazli gold mine project in the country, the Toronto-based parent said Tuesday in a statement.The claim, filed under the Netherlands-Turkey Bilateral Investment Treaty, is expected to exceed $1 billion, Alamos said, adding that the amount represents the value of its Turkish assets. The company expects to take an impairment charge of about $215 million in its second quarter. Shares fell 0.3% to C$10.88 at 9:57 a.m. trading in Toronto.Alamos is escalating efforts after the Turkish government wouldn’t renew mining licenses for the project in October 2019, and a year later canceled a forestry permit tied to the development in western Turkey. Alamos suspended all operations in Kirazli in 2019 following protests attended by tens of thousands of locals and environmentalists.“After 10 years of effort and over $250 million invested by the company, we have been shut down for over 18 months in a manner without precedent in Turkey, despite having received all the permits to build and operate a mine,” Alamos Chief Executive Officer John McCluskey said in the statement. “The Turkish government has given us no indication that relief is in sight, nor will they engage with us in an effort to renew the outstanding licenses.”Turkey’s Energy Ministry declined to comment on the matter.Alamos had predicted in 2017 that it could mine 540,000 ounces of gold in Kirazli in five years. Speaking to Bloomberg in March, Ahmet Senturk, head of the company’s Turkish unit, said Alamos was “waiting patiently” for permits, but signaled it would go to court if there was no renewal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rebound of China’s Yuan Is Facing a $68 Billion Roadblock

    (Bloomberg) -- Having rebounded from its worst month since 2019, China’s yuan is facing a new wave of selling pressure as hundreds of companies prepare to exchange the currency to pay dividends.Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong are expected to pay nearly $68 billion in dividends this year, which would be nearly 17% higher than 2020’s amount. That means they’ll step up swapping the yuan for the city’s dollars in coming months.This comes after the yuan rebounded about 0.4% from March’s 1.3% drop, when risk assets were sold off due to a spike in Treasury yields. The payout season, which starts to gather steam this month and is expected to peak in August, will further suppress the currency, in addition to strength in the dollar and a narrowing yield premium over the rest of the world. On top of that, uncertainty over China-U.S. tensions is continuing to hurt sentiment.“Dividend outflows add pressure on the yuan, against the background of brewing U.S.-China tensions.,” said Trang Thuy Le, Asia currency strategist at Macquarie Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong, adding that discussions on the Federal Reserve starting to taper policy could strengthen the greenback in the fourth quarter. “The dollar-yuan rate should largely mirror that path.”More than 400 companies will hand out $65 billion of dividends from April to September alone, with the payment reaching a peak in August at $21 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Firms are paying more to shareholders in part because they have excess idle cash as they refrain from expansion, and also as they hope to retain investors.To be sure, it’s unlikely the dividend season would lead to any dramatic slide in the currency. That’s because not all of the companies need to sell the yuan in the spot market for the Hong Kong dollar, which they may already own and can be used for dividend payments. Also, the People’s Bank of China won’t likely allow any sharp depreciation, as that may hinder its push to attract foreign inflows and promote the yuan’s global usage.Also, the dollar remains the biggest driver of yuan moves nowadays. Even though banks helped clients sell the currency during last year’s payout season, it gained during the summer amid drops in the greenback.A beneficiary of the move, of course, is the Hong Kong dollar. The currency, which this month fell to a one-year low, will see stronger demand in the coming months. It inched higher to 7.77 per dollar Monday while the onshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.5256.The largest single sum of dividend payment will hit on Aug. 5, when China Construction Bank Corp. hands $12 billion to its shareholders. And on May 20, China Mobile Ltd. will give out $4.6 billion.(Adds Monday prices in 3rd, 9th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lumber Prices Soar, But Logs Are Still Dirt Cheap

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber prices have soared to records. Demand for wood is skyrocketing. The shares of wood suppliers are surging.And yet, trees themselves are dirt cheap in places like Louisiana, where timber supplies are plentiful.The so-called stumpage fee, or what lumber companies pay to land owners for trees, for Louisiana pine sawtimber on March 31 was $22.75 per short ton, according to the latest data from price provider TimberMart-South. That’s the lowest since 2011.An abundance of harvest-ready trees has kept stumpage fees extremely low across the U.S. South, home to half of the country’s production. Meanwhile, lumber futures are up 85% in 2021 because of soaring demand. Sawmills profit from the premium lumber commands over the stumpage fee -- think of it like the lumber crack spread.Those margins are exploding. The spread between futures and stumpage for Louisiana pine, for example, has more than doubled just this year, topping $1,100 per 1,000 board feet.Harvest-ready trees exceed sawmill capacity throughout the southern U.S. Since it’s so expensive to transport heavy logs, supplies go to sawmills in the area and the fees are highly localized in the region, where many timberlands are privately owned.In Alabama, the stumpage fees are slightly higher than Louisiana at $23.34 per short ton. But they’ve barely budged since 2016 and are half the price fetched in 2005.In the futures market, lumber touched a record $1,326.70 per 1,000 board feet on Monday.That sent the spread between futures and the Louisiana stumpage fee higher than $1,144 per 1,000 board feet on Monday, based on a calculation that assumes 8 short tons of logs per 1,000 board feet.By comparison, during the last lumber surge (in the first half of 2018), the spread topped out just above $440.“If you can source the lumber, you’re making a whole bunch of money right now,” Stinson Dean, chief executive officer of Deacon Lumber Co., said in an interview on Bloomberg Television last week.The margin calculation is similar to the oil market’s famed crack spread, or the price at which gasoline trades over crude, and doesn’t account for the expense of processing logs into lumber cuts like plywood or two-by-fours.Lumber Frenzy Drives Up Home Prices as Suppliers Can’t Keep UpLower stumpage fees are beefing up profits for sawmills as a frenzy for home-renovation and building has sparked an unprecedented surge in demand for lumber. And mills are cranking it out to take advantage of the unusually high margins, with those in the South running at about 93% of capacity, according to Forest Economic Advisors LLC.Investors are rewarding the mills. Shares of West Fraser Timber Co., the world’s biggest lumber supplier, have tripled in the past 12 months in Canada trading.Still, there are signs that margins could start to shrink later this year and into 2022 as sawmill capacity expands and eats into the tree glut.Forest Economic Advisors estimates capacity for mills in the U.S. South at 23.6 billion board feet. As much as 1.5 billion board feet of new capacity is expected to come online over the next year or two.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Trader Vitol Sees Oil Demand Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, expects crude demand to come roaring back this year and next as the world emerges from the pandemic.Demand for crude will increase by 7 million to 8 million barrels a day by the end of 2022, up from current levels, and producers will be stretched to meet that surge, Vitol Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said in an interview.“We will need all eight cylinders to get through 2022,” Hardy said. “We believe $70 to $75 a barrel is an entirely sensible outcome for the third quarter,” he said, making a rare specific call on oil prices.It’s a bullish call for a solid recovery in global petroleum use after the pandemic caused demand for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline to collapse. Vitol handled more than 7 million barrels of crude and products a day in 2020, giving it keen insight into fluctuations in global supplies and demand.Global oil demand remains about 3.5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels, Hardy said. Consumption should rebound by year-end as Covid-19 vaccines continue to be rolled out, lockdowns are lifted and travel for leisure and business resumes.“The gap is slowly closing as economies reopen and Eastern growth takes us higher,” Hardy said. Still, he cautioned that a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in India and other virus hotspots could derail the recovery.Hardy sees demand for jet fuel continuing to lag a rebound in other petroleum products, with demand still expected to be about 1.5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels by year-end. The shortfall in aviation fuel consumption will be offset by a similar sized 1.5-million-barrel a day increase in use for other oil products, such as petrochemicals used in plastics, Hardy said.Storage GlutOil traders and producers rushed to fill up tanks on land and at sea a year ago as the pandemic and government-imposed lockdowns crimped demand. The price of a key U.S. oil benchmark briefly traded below zero as there was nowhere to store the excess oil. This week, West Texas Intermediate futures are trading at around $64 a barrel.Energy traders made huge gains last year storing cheap crude in tanks or ships they owned or leased and selling forward futures contracts at higher prices. Vitol earned around $3 billion in profit in 2020, according to people familiar with its accounts, the best financial result in its history. The closely-held company doesn’t disclose its annual earnings.Hardy said more than half of the 1 billion barrels of excess oil stocks squirreled away in response to the market collapse in 2020 have already been drained. The excess inventory draw downs should be largely completed by the end of the third quarter of this year, even with planned production increases by OPEC. About 2 million barrels a day are currently being drawn down and that pace will continue through June, July and August, according to Hardy.After collapsing a year-ago, crude has roared back amid a recovery in Asia, positive vaccine news and the lifting of lockdowns in some countries. International benchmark Brent has gained about 30% in 2021 as investors bet the re-openings will stoke consumption and keep draining inventories.Call on OPECHardy said the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will have to step up production to meet the expected increase in demand even with “leakage” from U.S.-sanctioned Iran contributing about 1.5 million barrels a day of supply.“That’s going to come from OPEC because there is no other massive expansion coming because there is generally capital discipline across the West,” Hardy said, suggesting hobbled U.S. shale production won’t be able to significantly respond.OPEC+ has decided to revive just over 2 million barrels a day of the 8 million barrels of production it’s been keeping offline. The supply will be returned in stages over the three months to July. The producer group is discussing downgrading next week’s full-scale ministerial meeting, delegates said, a signal the coalition may stick with plans to gradually revive oil production.“OPEC will be in charge for the second half of the year,” Hardy said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.